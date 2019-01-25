Last ditch talks to avert strike by over 40,000 nurses have collapsed

HOSPITAL patients face major disruption next Wednesday as last ditch talks to avert a strike by over 40,000 nurses have collapsed.

Discussions between nursing unions and government officials at the Workplace Relations Commission ended without agreement just before 6pm, following three days.

General Secretary of the INMO Phil Ní Sheaghdha called on the Taoiseach to intervene and said no proposals were tabled.

She said no further talks are planned.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association are demanding a 12pc pay rise to put their pay on a par with other healthcare professionals.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe have warned that granting the increase at a cost of €300m would trigger knock on claims by other public servants.

Mr Donohoe pointed out that nurses are already in line for pay rises under the existing wage agreement, worth around €2,000.

The government has also offered a €20m package to nurses in specialised grades as the Public Service Pay Commission found there were retention issues.

However, the pay commission decided that there was no general recruitment and retention crisis among nurses..

Nurses face the threat of severe financial penalties if they go on strike.

These include a nine month delay to the pay rises already due and loss of a pay deal worth €3,300 each to recent recruits.

When asked if the talks had collapsed, Ms Ní Sheaghdha, said they were a “non starter”.

“Disappointingly again, we’re no further on,” she said. “”We believe now we’re very close to a national nurses’ dispute where 35,000 nurses will be on strike next Wednesday.

“There’s absolutely no indication of intent to divert that from what we’ve seen from the government side and we firmly believe now it’s time for the Taoiseach to intervene.

“The big question our members are going to ask us is where is the Taoiseach. Where is the minister for finance? And how come they are not intently trying to resolve the matters at stake here which are after all about patient care, about how we provide care to patients.

“And are the nurses and midwives of this country the only group who are going to have to take a stand to make sure that our patients are safely cared for?”

She said it’s a matter the government should be extremely concerned about, particularly the elected politicians whose job it is to make sure that the public health service provides safe care.

“And currently there is no indication that there is any intent to put forward any proposal that would avert this dispute,” she said.

“The strike is scheduled to take place next Wednesday. We have had absolutely nothing to put to our members that would in any way indicate that anybody in government has any intention to divert.”

She said no proposals were tabled over the last three days but there was ample opportunity to resolve the dispute within the current pay deal.

The union leader said her negotiating team had many ideas and costed some of them. They include an overspend on agency workers and the manner in which recruitment is carried out, she added.

General Secretary of the Psychiatric Nurses Association, Peter Hughes, said the gap between the parties has not narrowed.

“We heard nothing new today and the government needs at this stage to intervene with intent to resolve this matter,” he said.

He said his union is now proceeding to coordinate and plan its campaign of industrial action.

Online Editors