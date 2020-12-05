Helen McEntee and her husband Paul Hickey pictured on their wedding day Photo: Damien Eagers

JUSTICE Minister Helen McEntee has confirmed she is expecting a baby - making her the first Cabinet minister in the history of the State to be pregnant while in office.

Ms McEntee, 34, announced on her Instagram account on Saturday that she is pregnant. "It beginning to look a lot like Christmas....Last Christmas as a duo though #babyonboard #excited," she wrote.

A spokesperson for the Minister said: "Minister McEntee and her husband Paul are delighted to be expecting their first child, due in May 2021."

The Fine Gael TD for Meath East was appointed to Cabinet in June.

She is one of only 22 women to have serve as a senior government minister since the foundation of the State and she is currently one of only three women who is a full Cabinet minister in the current Coalition government.

Ms McEntee married Mr Hickey, who is a former parliamentary assistant to Fine Gael TD and former education minister Joe McHugh, in 2017.

Online Editors