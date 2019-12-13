Larry Goodman-backed company seeks approval to demolish Georgian building for construction of new five-storey development

Ternary Ltd, controlled by Mr Goodman’s Lorsden (Jersey) Ltd, has sought approval to demolish the Kildare Street Hotel on the corner of Kildare Street and Nassau Street to allow for the construction of a new five-storey mixed use development.

The plans provide for the demolition of the hotel’s adjoining pub, JP Mooney’s, as part of an overall attempt redevelops a large part of a block between Trinity College and Leinster House.

Around a dozen objections have been registered with Dublin City Council to the plans, with the window for observations closed on Thursday.

Among those outraged at the plans are Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe and journalist Frank McDonald, who wrote the book ‘The Destruction of Dublin’.

“It is simply outrageous that Larry Goodman is trying to destroy part of Dublin’s heritage,” Mr Cuffe told the Independent.ie today.

The proposed development of almost 2,800sqm will provide for retail and café use at ground floor level, with office use on the upper floors and on one of two basement levels.

It also wants to undertake major refurbishment and upgrade of three other buildings it owns on Nassau Street which will include newly-designed shop fronts.

Ternary said the three properties were listed buildings which were in need of structural repair.

In Mr Cuffe’s objection he said the proposed new use of the building as 97.74pc office use was “inappropriate to an area that suffers from a lack of night-time activity.”

He also pointed out that visitors to the hotel have remarked on booking.com that they loved the building itself.

Asked why he lodged his objection, Mr Cuffe said he was angry about the plan.

“I think it’s madness, it’s the kind of thing you would have seen in the 1970s. Much of Georgian Dublin has already been destroyed,” he said

“I think Georgian Dublin is worth keeping. It’s part of our heritage and our culture.

“I think it’s time we took a stand and said ‘enough is enough.’

“To replace it with such a dull building, it’s outrageous,” he said.

Ireland’s national trust, An Taisce, objected along similar lines.

“The application for demolition of the four subject buildings is made on the basis that the buildings are not protected structures,” it said. “The Dublin City Record of Protected Structures is not a scientific or definitive document.”

It pointed to a “rare early Italian stucco upper elevation” on 2 Nassau Street, a protected structure.

“I find it astonishing that in this day and age that any developer would propose the wholesale demolition of buildings from the Georgian era to replace them with an office block,” Mr McDonald said.

Simon Ward, the development consultant behind the project, rejected the suggestion the development represented the destruction of Georgian Dublin.

“None of the buildings are protected structures other than 2 Nassau Street, which we are not proposing to demolish,” he said.

Mr Ward said the buildings has never been added to the protected structures list, were not from the Georgian period and protecting buildings not on the list undermined the purpose of having listed buildings

He pointed out that in the cases where buildings were listed substantial is proposes, including number 17 – 10 Nassau Street.

“Regarding the nightlife, we plan to put a café in on the corner that will be a nice addition to the street,” he said.

Online Editors