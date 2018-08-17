THERE’S a particular set in Ireland who think they’re progressive liberals but really they’re prejudiced conservatives.

THERE’S a particular set in Ireland who think they’re progressive liberals but really they’re prejudiced conservatives.

Larissa Nolan: 'Progressive liberals' now think it's okay to sneer at single mums

They’re the ones who cheer for abortion but sneer at single mothers. They’re the kind who say things like: “MY taxes.”

They view themselves as morally superior but they spit upon the poor, the cause of all society’s ills. They support victims – but only some victims.

They crawled out from under their rocks last week.

What goaded their ire was the sight of six children who ended up sleeping in a Garda station due to the housing crisis. Whatever way you slice it, that’s what happened.

It was a stark image that summed up the humanitarian emergency our Government has walked us into, where the victims are mostly women and children.

But Margaret Cash is a member of the Travelling community and a single mother. Not only that, but she has seven children and she’s only 28.

Quite a lot of opportunities to display sanctimonious discrimination there and so the social media abuse followed.

“Where are the daddies?” was one such revelatory comment, with others posting up pictures of a communion party Margaret had for her daughter, when she bought a crate of cheap beer – because of course, we’re not all drinking our heads off.

Disturbingly, a significant amount of the snide judgement came from Official Ireland.

Margaret Cash with six of her seven children (Aoife Moore/PA)

But the prejudiced conservatives couldn’t resist the opportunity to reframe the housing crisis as a divide between Us and Them, the Have Properties and the Have Nots.

They’re secretly thrilled at rising rents and property prices.

They don’t need to think about those families who are living in a constant state of anxiety that the next thud of post on the mat may be an eviction letter.

They direct bile at a family in a Garda station, but they don’t bat an eyelid at reports that the biggest private landlord in Ireland doubled its profits in the first six months of this year.

They love this story.

Making Margaret Cash the poster girl for the housing crisis suits their narrative of homelessness only being a problem for benefits scroungers or single mothers – still one of the most stereotyped and stigmatised groups in society, despite us all congratulating ourselves for being champions of feminism.

It justifies the greed behind the housing crisis.

The reality is that for every story like this, there are 10 more of what these right-thinking people would call “genuine cases” that are never heard.

If you were truly supportive of highlighting the injustice of the housing crisis, you’d see the merit in whatever it took to get the elite to sit up and take notice.

What about me? Would I count as a “genuine case”? Or would I be “another homeless single mother to judge in the comments section”, as satirical website ‘Waterford Whispers News’ so sharply put it?

I was effectively evicted from my home of seven years at the start of the housing crisis. My rent was increased by 50pc with just weeks’ notice, as there were no legal bars to that at the time.

The strain of trying to find a new place to live for myself and my son was like a vice-grip on my head, and the closest to mental collapse I have come.

It’s exacerbated by the reality that no one wants to rent to a single parent.

Apparently, I was naïve in being honest to prospective landlords about my domestic status: the streetwise say the only way to secure a house as a single mother is to deny your own kids’ existence. Still hiding, in 2018.

In my case, we found a place by a miracle with just a few days to go, something I am still grateful for.

I was preparing for the possibility of having to rely on emergency accommodation.

To the outside world, I’m a professional person, and yet this was the new normal.

My close friend is a full-time working single mother who has never been on benefits.

She lives with her son in an 18sqm bedsit, where he has been sleeping on the two-seater couch for the past five years. She sleeps on the ground.

How is this fair or acceptable in a modern society?

I have raised her case with everyone from Leo Varadkar to Eoghan Murphy to the most senior authorities on Dublin City Council. No one cares.

David Kitt, a Trinity scholar, son of a former government minister and well-known musician, has to leave Dublin because of the crisis.

Dual-income earners can’t get a mortgage because all their money goes on extortionate rent and so there’s nothing left to save for a deposit.

The family beside me disappeared last month, a For Sale sign in their place.

The housing crisis deniers want you to think it’s all people who have “made their bed” and want others to look after them.

They paint a picture of it only affecting those who don’t want to help themselves.

The Cash family lifted the rock on Irish society and revealed we are a nation divided – those devastated by the housing crisis, and those revelling in it.

Irish Independent