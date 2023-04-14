Landowners to pay 30pc of rezoning windfalls in bid to cool site price rises

The State is to claw back windfall gains from rezonings in an effort to cut speculation on housing lands.

Landowners will in future have to give their local authority 30pc of the uplift in value that occurs when a site is rezoned for residential use.

Sites have increased in value by as much as 40 or 50 times with the stroke of a pen when rezoning takes place.

Officials hope the move to apply a 30pc “land value share” will dampen land value inflation and ultimately feed into a calming of house prices.

There are currently around 75,000 hectares of undeveloped residential zoned land in the country.

The move is expected to bring in €270m a year in extra revenue for local authorities to spend on public infrastructure, community facilities and social housing.

The measure is included in the updated Land Value Sharing and Urban Development Zones Bill which has been a work in progress since December 2021.

A final draft of the bill will be brought before the Oireachtas after the summer with the aim of getting it passed into law before the end of the year.

Payment of the 30pc share becomes due when planning permission is granted for development of the land, but may also be paid in advance. Framing the payment as an enduring charge on the land is intended to lower the price developers are willing to pay for sites.

High land costs are repeatedly cited by developers as a factor in spiralling house prices although the impact of the value-sharing mechanism could take years to evaluate.

There is also a risk that if the move causes developers’ costs to rise rather than land prices to fall, the 30pc may end up added to the sale price of housing.

A land value register to be set up in tandem with the new arrangement, however, is intended to make such tactics more transparent. The arrangement will come into effect over three years, applying first to housing developments for which planning applications are lodged from December 2024 on land that has changed hands since December 2021.

Developers will have until December 2025 to lodge planning applications without incurring the payment if the land last changed hands before December 2021.

It will apply to land rezoned for commercial and industrial use where planning applications are lodged from December 2026.

Lands used for social and affordable housing are exempted as are small-scale commercial developments and residential developments of four homes or less.

Value sharing will apply to retrospective and future rezonings.

The amount to be paid will be based on the difference between the existing use value of the land and the market value of the land as self-assessed by July next year.

Local authorities may challenge assessments and disagreements will be referred to the Valuation Tribunal for binding decision.

Land value sharing is intended to work hand in hand with another recently announced mechanism, the Residential Zoned Land Tax, which will penalise landowners for stalling on developing land needed for housing.

The twin problems of land hoarding and speculation were identified as requiring action 50 years ago in the 1973 Kenny Report.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the new mechanisms and reform of the planning system were delivering on those recommendations.

“The Government is ensuring a fairer approach and that housing will get built quicker and without unnecessary speculative costs from land mismanagement,” he said.

The updated bill, published today, also includes provision for the designation of ‘Urban Development Zones’ to encourage residential and other development on under-utilised industrial and commercial lands.

Designation will be subject to public consultation and approval by elected council members and the Government, but once agreed, developments within the zone can be fast-tracked through the planning process.