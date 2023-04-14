| 4.3°C Dublin

Landowners to pay 30pc of rezoning windfalls in bid to cool site price rises

Officials hope the move will dampen inflation of land values and lead to an easing of house prices. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Expand

Officials hope the move will dampen inflation of land values and lead to an easing of house prices. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Caroline O'Doherty

The State is to claw back windfall gains from rezonings in an effort to cut speculation on housing lands.

Landowners will in future have to give their local authority 30pc of the uplift in value that occurs when a site is rezoned for residential use.

