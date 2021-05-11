THE timing could not be more ill-starred. Just after 11am today , as the British Queen Elizabeth II begins ceremonial events heralding a new parliament term in London, the Belfast Coroner’s Court will hear inquest verdicts on the killing of 10 people in Belfast by soldiers from the British Army’s Parachute Regiment in August 1971.

The Queen’s Speech is essentially a script from government citing all the legislation planned for the new parliamentary term. It is expected to include legislation to limit future prosecutions of British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. Reports suggest the prosecution exemption may also cover paramilitaries from both republican and loyalist sides.

The revelation of this unilateral move by Boris Johnson’s government has caused fury in the North among both nationalists and unionists, and dismay in Dublin, as it sets aside several agreements on how best to deal with the 30-year legacy of the Troubles. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will be listening very attentively to this section of the speech as the Irish Government weighs up its next moves.

For many people north and south, the killings in Ballymurphy in Belfast are held in equal horror with the events of Bloody Sunday in Derry in January 1972 when 13 innocent people were shot dead by Paratroopers. In Ballymurphy, a nationalist area of Belfast, over three days in August 1971, a total of 10 people were shot dead.

Read More

The killings happened during violent street disturbances following the introduction of internment without trial. Among the dead was a Catholic priest, Fr Hugh Mullan, whose case was part of a European Human Rights case taken by the Irish Government against London.

Evidence to the Strasbourg-based court stated that Fr Mullan, who had earlier tried to calm youngsters engaged in street incidents, was shot dead while giving the last rites to a wounded person while carrying a make-shift truce flag.

Another of the dead included Joan Brigid Connolly, a 50-year-old mother-of-eight, shot while searching the streets for some of her children whom she feared were caught up in the violence.

The families of those killed have always contended that they were innocent, unarmed civilians shot dead by British soldiers without justification. The fresh inquests into these incidents, which came after years of campaigning, began in November 2018, spanned 100 days of hearings and evidence, and ended in March 2020.

Throughout these long hearings, barristers for the British Ministry of Defence argued that the soldiers only opened fire when they believed they were under threat. Many of the soldiers giving evidence insisted that they came under fire and that there were gunmen active in the area.

Today, the presiding coroner, Mrs Justice Síobhán Keenan, will present her findings. It promises to be a landmark moment in a long tragedy which began almost 50 years ago and it will contrast strongly with the ceremonial events at Westminster.

Viewed from London it will be a small part of a wide-ranging speech which will reflect a rather triumphalist British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. After electoral triumphs in English local elections at the weekend Mr Johnson believes he has political capital which he intends to spend.

The British soldiers’ amnesty announcement was timed for polling day last Thursday and also coincided with sending navy gunboats to the Channel Islands due a Brexit fishery dispute with French fishermen.