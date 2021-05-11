| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Landmark Ballymurphy inquest findings contrast strongly with today’s ceremonial events at Westminster

John Downing

INNOCENT: Ten of the 11 Ballymurphy victims (top, from left) Joseph Corr, Danny Taggart, Eddie Doherty, Father Hugh Mullen, Frank Quinn and (above, from left) Paddy McCarthy, John McKerr, Noel Philips, John Laverty and Joseph Murphy Expand

Close

INNOCENT: Ten of the 11 Ballymurphy victims (top, from left) Joseph Corr, Danny Taggart, Eddie Doherty, Father Hugh Mullen, Frank Quinn and (above, from left) Paddy McCarthy, John McKerr, Noel Philips, John Laverty and Joseph Murphy

INNOCENT: Ten of the 11 Ballymurphy victims (top, from left) Joseph Corr, Danny Taggart, Eddie Doherty, Father Hugh Mullen, Frank Quinn and (above, from left) Paddy McCarthy, John McKerr, Noel Philips, John Laverty and Joseph Murphy

INNOCENT: Ten of the 11 Ballymurphy victims (top, from left) Joseph Corr, Danny Taggart, Eddie Doherty, Father Hugh Mullen, Frank Quinn and (above, from left) Paddy McCarthy, John McKerr, Noel Philips, John Laverty and Joseph Murphy

THE timing could not be more ill-starred. Just after 11am today , as the British Queen Elizabeth II begins ceremonial events heralding a new parliament term in London, the Belfast Coroner’s Court will hear inquest verdicts on the killing of 10 people in Belfast by soldiers from the British Army’s Parachute Regiment in August 1971.

The Queen’s Speech is essentially a script from government citing all the legislation planned for the new parliamentary term. It is expected to include legislation to limit future prosecutions of British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. Reports suggest the prosecution exemption may also cover paramilitaries from both republican and loyalist sides.

Most Watched

Privacy