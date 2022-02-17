Landmark academic study finds that 90pc of priceless Irish medieval manuscripts have been lost over time

OVER 90pc of priceless Irish medieval manuscripts have been lost over the years.

The revelation came in a landmark international study which highlighted that while more than 300 medieval Irish-language manuscripts currently exist, there is strong evidence that over 3,000 Irish medieval manuscripts have been lost over time – many likely to contain incredible sagas and historical data.

The study – conducted by an international team of academics for the prestigious journal Science, and published in the US – found that over 90pc of Irish and European manuscripts dating from the medieval era have been lost over the decades and centuries.

Existing medieval manuscripts have helped inspire hugely popular works of modern fiction ranging from Lord of the Rings to Game of Thrones.

Ironically, the true scale of the loss has emerged at a time when the world is fascinated by stories of medieval Irish heroes and warriors, Viking raiders, Icelandic outlaws, English warlords and feuds over French and German thrones.

Researchers used models developed in ecology to analyse survival rates for ancient texts and manuscripts.

Professor of modern Irish at University College Cork (UCC), Pádraig Ó Macháin, represented Ireland on the international study team which featured world-leading scholars from Belgium, Denmark, England, the Netherlands and Taiwan.

Unusually, they calculated the scale of the lost literature using methods more commonly found in ecology where researchers estimate how many rare species are missing based on the surviving numbers.

“This is an exciting collaboration between science and the humanities, between ecologists, statisticians and manuscript scholars,” Prof Ó Macháin said.

“Ireland endured huge losses of its medieval manuscripts over the centuries, but this is the first attempt at quantifying those losses, at comparing them to trends in other countries, and at estimating how those losses affected the loss of individual texts – prose tales in this instance.

“Such was the distribution of these tales across many manuscripts that stories could still survive in single copies despite the loss of multiple other copies. In this regard, the affinity between the island cultures of Ireland and Iceland is particularly remarkable.”

As part of the study, scholars calculated the survival rates for six medieval language areas separately.

It was noted that there were major differences in the language material survival rates.

Ireland has seen just over 300 medieval Irish-language manuscripts survive.

The study suggested that over 3,000 Irish medieval manuscripts have been lost over time.

It indicated that some 80pc of prose tales in Irish, Icelandic and German survive – but that rate falls to below 50pc for Dutch, English and French literature.

University of Antwerp’s Prof Mike Kestemont was one of the leading scholars in the international project.

“We suspected ecologists’ statistical methods to predict numbers of rare species could also be used to estimate numbers of lost literary works and we were right,” he said.

The team stressed that further follow-on work is now likely from their study.