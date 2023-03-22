Landlords ordered to pay over €30,000 for illegal evictions, invalid termination notices and retaining deposits

Landlords have been ordered by the rental watchdog to pay tenants more than €30,000 for illegal evictions, serving invalid notices of termination and for failing to return security deposits.

The latest summary of disputes published by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) – covering the period July, August and September 2022 – include three illegal eviction cases and 19 cases regarding the validity of notices of termination.

Ten eviction notices were found to be invalid, while nine were deemed valid, with some tenants owing arrears of €16,000.

Three landlords were ordered to pay substantial damages after unlawfully terminating tenancies.

A tenant renting a house on Moylaragh Drive in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, was served an invalid eviction notice and subsequently had their rental agreement terminated.

The RTB ruled that the landlord has to pay €4,350 - including the return of the unjustifiably retained security deposit of €1,350, together with damages of €500.

They also had to pay €2,000 damages for unlawfully ending the tenancy and €500 damages for breaching landlord obligations by failing to carry out necessary

repairs.

Expand Close Some of the cases involved deposits that had been retained. Photo: Stock image / Facebook

In another case, a landlord was ordered to pay €3,350 after carrying out an illegal eviction at a property on Brabazon Street in Dublin 8.

Another landlord letting a property in Swords, Co Dublin, has to pay €3,900 for illegally evicting the tenant and failing to return the deposit.

With the temporary eviction ban set to be lifted at the end of this month, there are fears about a spike in tenancies being ended.

Figures released by the RTB show a significant increase in the number of landlords issuing notices to quit to their tenants last year.

A total of 4,741 notices of termination were issued to tenants in July, August and September. ​

Almost two-thirds of these termination notices will come into effect on April 1.

In the latest disputes published by the RTB, a number of tenants took cases challenging the validity of their notices.

A woman renting a property in Killarney, Co Kerry, was served two eviction notices that were found to be invalid.

The landlord was ordered to pay €800 in damages for the inconvenience caused and also a further €1,300 in damages for failing to carry out necessary repairs.

There were also a number of deposit retention cases, with one landlord ordered to return a deposit of €3,740 to two tenants

Another landlord who served an invalid eviction notice was ordered to pay €1,200 for breaching their obligations to the tenant.

Other landlords were ordered to pay damages of between €500 and €1,000 for issuing invalid notices.

Some property owners also took successful cases against tenants who were found to be overholding and in significant arrears. In one case, the first notice was found to be invalid but the second notice issued was deemed valid, with the tenants ordered to pay arrears of €16,284.

There were also a number of deposit retention cases, with one landlord ordered to return a deposit of €3,740 to two tenants renting a property on the Moyne Road in Dublin 6.

The landlord of a property on Mountjoy Street in Dublin was ordered to pay €4,300 after failing to carry out necessary repairs.

In total, landlords involved in the disputes were ordered to pay just over €33,000, while tenants were ordered to pay just over €34,000.