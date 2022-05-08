Lake that caused flood chaos to keep conservation area status

Farmer Tom Carney in February 2020, with neighbours Laurence Fallon and Leo Kenny by his sheep shed in Rahara, Co Roscommon, which was flooded by the swelling of Lough Funshinagh. Photo: Brian Farrell

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan asked a government colleague if they were considering removing a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) status for a lake that had caused flooding chaos.

However, the minister was told there was no “realistic prospect” of Lough Funshinagh being reclassified as there was no scientific case to support it.

Drainage at the ‘disappearing lake’ has caused long-running issues in Co Roscommon, with regular flooding of farmland and houses under threat from the rising water.

Roscommon County Council has also been taken to court and told to cease work it undertook, following complaints that it breached environmental law.

Internal records detail how junior minister Patrick O’Donovan wrote to Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan, asking if de-designation was under consideration.

In a letter from January last year, Mr O’Donovan said he was aware local elected representatives had already been in touch to ask about the possible removal of Lough Funshinagh’s SAC status.

He wrote: “You will appreciate that the challenge of the environmental designation of the turlough is regarded as a significant issue in relation to the development of a viable engineering option to effectively deal with the flooding problem in this area.

“It would be appreciated if you could confirm if your department is considering the de-designation of the turlough in this regard.”

However, officials dismissed any possibility of Lough Funshinagh’s conservation status being altered, saying there was very little chance of it happening.

In an email prepared for Mr O’Donovan, an official wrote: “The lake was selected as an SAC, taking account of the more drawn-out pattern of drainage than the typical annual rise and fall of other turlough lakes.

“The advice that I have received is that we do not have a scientific case to go to the European Commission seeking to remove it from the SAC list.”

Internal emails said the response to the minister should be short and to the point. “I propose the following reply,” read a message between colleagues. “We are not the main actors in this, so I’ve been succinct. And [I] suggest therefore much the same reply to Deputy [Denis] Naughten [a local TD in Roscommon].”

The email to Mr O’Donovan was not sent in the end, with the OPW minister instead given a verbal briefing by officials from the department.

Other records released by the OPW detail how the minister had received a large volume of representations from those affected in Roscommon, as well as from their local politicians.

One email said: “To see your home and business going under water is something that’s extremely stressful and heart-breaking.”

Another wrote of how it had become a 24-hour-a-day job to keep water from their home.

“I don’t know what more I can say for you to grasp the absolute seriousness of this situation,” an email read. “I am pleading with you to take action. My family and our neighbours feel completely abandoned and nobody is coming to help. Will you?”

In correspondence from January 2021, Mr O’Donovan also cautioned Roscommon County Council about risks associated with carrying out work to alleviate flooding.

He said: “The proposal to construct an outflow at the lake may raise environmental concerns with regard to the current designation of the turlough.”

A statement on behalf of Mr O’Donovan said he was conscious of the “significant impact, distress and anxiety” that flooding had caused throughout the area.

It said: “In his letter, Minister O’Donovan outlined his understanding that elected representatives had approached Minister Noonan seeking a de-designation of Lough Funshinagh and Minister O’Donovan sought clarification if this request was being considered.

“The context of Minister O’Donovan’s request was also made clear in this letter, whereby knowing if Minister Noonan was considering de-designation could inform Minister O’Donovan with identifying possible options that may provide a solution to managing flood risk in the area.”