Ladies GAA football players see benefit from renewal of OPRO partnership with WGPA
All intercounty Ladies Football players will be given OPRO mouthguards as the firm renews its licensing partnership with the Women’s Gaelic Player’s Association (WGPA).
In addition to the extension of OPRO’s initial one-year deal, a licensed range of WGPA mouthguards will be launched online, and available through OPRO's retail network.
OPRO is the world’s largest manufacturer of the most technically advanced mouthguard.
Their product is the official mouthguard of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), the Gaelic Player’s Association and many other sports teams.
Chief Executive Officer David Allen said that the company is delighted "to be able to play our part in recognising the contributions and efforts of Ladies Gaelic football players".
"By providing them with the most comfortable, best fitting and reliable mouthguards we hope to foster the continued growth of the sport," he said.
WGPA Chairperson, Aoife Lane, said that increasing player welfare is one of the organisation's key aims.
"We’re delighted to continue our work with OPRO to grow this support for players. The new licensed range also provides a valuable opportunity to increase the visibility of players on packaging and instore and acknowledges the continued growth of our games."
Online Editors