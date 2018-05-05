Ladies GAA football players see benefit from renewal of OPRO partnership with WGPA

In addition to the extension of OPRO’s initial one-year deal, a licensed range of WGPA mouthguards will be launched online, and available through OPRO's retail network.

Their product is the official mouthguard of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), the Gaelic Player’s Association and many other sports teams.

OPRO is the world’s largest manufacturer of the most technically advanced mouthguard.

Chief Executive Officer David Allen said that the company is delighted "to be able to play our part in recognising the contributions and efforts of Ladies Gaelic football players".

"By providing them with the most comfortable, best fitting and reliable mouthguards we hope to foster the continued growth of the sport," he said.