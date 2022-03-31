Lack of gender balance in interview panel for Rotunda Hospital master was ‘a spectacular own goal’

Dr Louise Kenny, a former professor of obstetrics and consultant obstetrician at Cork University Maternity Hospital

Failing to have a gender-balanced panel to interview the new master of the Rotunda was a “spectacular own goal”, according to a leading obstetrician and gynaecologist.

Dr Louise Kenny, a former professor of obstetrics and consultant obstetrician at Cork University Maternity Hospital, said that there were questions over the “integrity” of the process after it emerged the outgoing master had helped appoint one of his private business partners as his successor.

Professor Fergal Malone, the current master, was part of a 13-person panel which appointed Professor Sean Daly as the new master of Ireland’s oldest maternity hospital.

The panel was made up of nine men and four women.

Prof Malone and Prof Daly are both among a number of consultants at the Evie private antenatal clinic in Sandyford, Dublin.

“Gender balance, rather than gender representation, is critical in all appointment panels,” said Dr Kenny, who is now executive pro-vice-chancellor at the University of Liverpool.

“But obviously in this particular institution, the oldest maternity hospital in Ireland, which has never had a female master, and which serves a predominantly female population with a staff that is now largely female – this seems like a spectacular own goal.”

The Rotunda said all of its appointments follow public service guidance which “ensures that any potential issue of conflict of interest is appropriately declared, risk assessed and managed”.

In a memo to staff last week, Prof Malone said he was delighted to announce Prof Daly as master, who he described as a “strong, visionary and highly qualified candidate”.

Prof Daly was competing against Dr Maeve Eogan and Dr Jennifer Donnelly, two high-profile consultant obstetricians at the Rotunda.

Both Dr Eogan and Dr Donnelly expressed their disappointment at losing out on the role on social media.

Dr Donnelly told her Twitter followers that she was “disappointed to not have been successful”, signed off with the hashtag “#womeninleadership”.

Dr Eogan replied confirming she had also gone for the job. “Really disappointed not to be the 40th Master of this wonderful institution. But nothing ventured, nothing gained.”

Over the course of its 277-year history, all 40 of the masters of the Rotunda hospital have been men. It is the only one of the three Dublin maternity hospitals to have never had a woman master.

A number of women obstetricians privately told the Irish Independent that they believe their male colleagues were more likely to be mentored and therefore promoted by other men in senior positions.

A leading male obstetrician said this was “a perceptive comment”, as he believed it was fair to say there was an element of a “boys club” culture at the top of obstetrics in Ireland.

Suzanne Crowe, president of Irish Medical Council, said women suffer a lack of family-friendly career development opportunities, and networking opportunities in medicine tend to “suit men better”.

“Women need to support each other as soon as they are in a senior post by creating networking opportunities that suit families for example childcare provided at meetings, or babies welcome policy for meeting,” she said.

“Men need to support all of these developments – it’s not enough to just stand by. Improvements in equity will help everyone.

“A retired male surgeon recently bent my ear about how difficult it was for his 30-year-old daughter to advance her career in medicine.”