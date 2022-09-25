Lack of evidence puts child sex abuse ring case in Fermanagh on hold

Ten people allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of a child in Co Fermanagh over 20 years ago will not be charged due to “insufficient evidence” — but the case will be kept under review.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has spent more than three years examining claims the woman was sexually abused from the age of four while in the care of a childminder.

It is believed to have been one of the biggest abuse investigations by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The suspected paedophile ring during the 90s and early 2000s was claimed to have been operated across at least three towns and allegedly involved up to nine men and one woman.

The PPS says the case will not proceed because the evidence is not strong enough and therefore would not “provide a reasonable prospect of conviction in court”.

But it will not be closed and the PPS has informed the victim — deemed a “credible witness” by detectives and prosecutors — it would review it if new evidence comes to light.

A PPS spokeswoman said all the available evidence submitted by police was “carefully considered” by a senior public prosecutor assisted by independent counsel.

“This case was considered by prosecutors from the PPS Serious Crime Unit who are experienced and trained in dealing with sexual offences cases. We understand the disappointment and frustration experienced by victims whose cases do not meet our legal test for prosecution.”

It is understood two of the suspects are dead, there were issues with the identification of others and the testimony was not enough to meet the threshold for prosecution.

The alleged victim, now in her 20s and accompanied by her solicitor, met the PPS and another senior independent barrister to discuss the decision.

After the meeting, she said she was told the evidence was close but not enough to meet the prosecutorial threshold.

In a statement to the Sunday Independent, she said she does not “plan on silently going away”.

“The system speaks encouraging words, to come forward about historical abuse, but it is just empty words, they are meaningless,” the alleged victim said. “The PPS speak about identification issues as it was so long ago but it is the recollections of a child.”

The PPS has told her it is “entirely possible” that further witnesses could come forward in which case the file would be reviewed and the “decision could change”.

The woman first told Democratic Unionist Lord Maurice Morrow, a former Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, who presented officers with information, photographs, and names of the alleged abusers.

But nobody was questioned by police until she shared her account with the Enniskillen-based newspaper The Impartial Reporter after an intervention

by the then Chief Constable George Hamilton.

In August 2020, the suspects — aged between 63 and 78 — were arrested by detectives in the Fermanagh, Belfast and Derry areas. One property in the Fermanagh area was also searched.

Now having been told her case “hangs by a thread” — should someone else come forward — the alleged victim said she is holding on to that hope.

“That is why I ask, please for anyone with any information or others who went through what I went through, please come forward,” she added.