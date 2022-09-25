| 6°C Dublin

Lack of evidence puts child sex abuse ring case in Fermanagh on hold

The case is understood to be one of the biggest sex abuse investigations carried out by the PSNI. Expand

The case is understood to be one of the biggest sex abuse investigations carried out by the PSNI.

Rodney Edwards

Ten people allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of a child in Co Fermanagh over 20 years ago will not be charged due to “insufficient evidence” — but the case will be kept under review.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has spent more than three years examining claims the woman was sexually abused from the age of four while in the care of a childminder.

