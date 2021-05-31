| 6.1°C Dublin

Lack of evidence over hit-and-run that left boy (5) with a broken leg

Noah Rae Kenna pictured last Christmas. Noah's right leg was broken in a hit-and-run in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Conor Feehan

A man who was questioned in relation to a hit-and-run crash that left a five-year-old boy on the side of the road with a badly broken leg will not face prosecution, it has emerged.

Noah Rae Kenna was left lying in agony with a broken right leg after the horror collision on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght, Dublin, on the evening of September 12 last year.

He had been out with a group of older children at the time. The driver of the car failed to stop.

