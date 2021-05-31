Lack of evidence over hit-and-run that left boy (5) with a broken leg

A man who was questioned in relation to a hit-and-run crash that left a five-year-old boy on the side of the road with a badly broken leg will not face prosecution, it has emerged.

Noah Rae Kenna was left lying in agony with a broken right leg after the horror collision on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght, Dublin, on the evening of September 12 last year.

He had been out with a group of older children at the time. The driver of the car failed to stop.

X-rays showed that Noah’s tibia, the larger of the two bones in the lower leg, was broken above the ankle when he was struck.

Noah had to have surgery on his leg, which was put in a cast. He subsequently had to use a wheelchair and a walking frame to move about.

Last December, gardaí sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the matter after interviewing a man in his 20s by appointment while under caution.

But now Noah’s mother, Jennifer, has been told the DPP felt there was not enough evidence for a prosecution in the case.

“I was hoping to get justice for Noah but the case is now closed for the moment unless new evidence comes up, so I’m appealing to anyone with information to come forward,” she said.

“I’m heartbroken and disappointed that whoever ran over my little boy hasn’t been brought to justice.”

Jennifer said Noah was now back at school but still affected mentally and physically by the incident.

“He’s terrified of the road, and he still has a bend in his leg. You can see it when he’s walking. The doctors hope his muscles will build up enough and it won’t be a problem,” she said.

“Noah is really enjoying being back in Scoil Chaitlín Maude gaelscoil, and he’s getting Star of the Week a lot. He’s a great, spirited little boy.”

After the incident, Noah would ask his mother why the person who knocked him down left him and drove away.

“He talked about a girl, who he says got out of the car and walked over to him, looked at him and said, ‘sorry’, before walking away and getting back into the car which then drove off,” said Jennifer.

“Now we don’t talk about it and we are trying to move forward. We don’t dwell on it and Noah’s little pals keep his spirits up.”

Last December, Noah told his mother that he hoped Santa would fix his leg on Christmas morning

“How would the driver feel if this was done to their son or nephew or little brother? This has affected our whole family,” Jennifer said.

“Someone knows something about what happened.

“There were people around when it happened, and I’m urging them to do the right thing for Noah.”