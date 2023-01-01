Kite surfer rescued after drifting one mile out to sea

A kite surfer has been rescued after he drifted a mile out to sea and became entangled in the lines of his kite.

The rescue occurred off Dublin’s Dollymount Strand, one mile north-east of Bull Island this afternoon.

The alarm was raised by the kite surfer’s parents who had been watching his progress from the shore.

The kite surfer, who is aged in his 20s, had drifted a mile offshore.

Dun Laoghaire RNLI Helm Paul Cummins said: “The young man got into difficulty when the wind dropped and he drifted a mile offshore. In the process, he became entangled in the kite rigging."

The Irish Coast Guard asked the Dun Laoghaire RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to assist in the rescue and they were alerted at 1.43pm and launched within five minutes.

When the RNLI crew arrived, volunteers Ailbhe Smith, and James Traynor, who was on his first callout since formally passing-out as a full lifeboat crew member, assessed the condition of the kite surfer and freed him from his rigging equipment.

He was brought aboard the lifeboat and was back on shore within 10 minutes. He did not require medical attention.

Mr Cummins said: “We were delighted to see the kite surfer reunited with his parents. In this instance, all preparations were followed - the surfer wore a heavy winter wetsuit, had a buoyancy aid, and had a shore contact looking on.”

He added: “Anyone taking to the water at any time of the year should always check weather and tide times before venturing out and always carry a means of calling for help should you need to use it. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”