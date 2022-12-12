King Billy coffee: Orange Order launches blend ‘made from beans where King William’s British takeover was planned’

The King William blend can be found at Schomberg House or online at www.goli.org.uk/shop.

The Orange Order has launched its own brand of coffee, named the King William Blend.

According to the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the coffee is “made from beans originating in the 17th century Dutch coffee houses, where King William’s Glorious Revolution was planned”.

Produced by Craigavon company Ballentine’s, the boxed mug and coffee set is already sold out on the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland's website, after only going on sale just over a week ago.

The gift set retails for £20 and has been ordered by customers across the UK and even Canada.

The card inside the box reads: “This unique blend should inspire thoughts of Liberty! As you sit back and enjoy its flavour you will be transported back to the coffee shops of Seventeenth Century Amsterdam, and to Croom Elbow in particular.

"Amidst the swirling aroma of coffee, some of the key architects of the Glorious Revolution met to discuss their plans.”

David Scott, who is the Orange Order’s services and outreach manager, told The Newsletter: “We wanted something unique, something marketable and something that ties in with the [Orange] museum.

"The most important thing is to try and educate people, that’s why each set comes with a little card which explains the story behind the coffee’s origins.

"It’s another way of trying to get our people to think about the legacy, the history.”

Museum curator Jonathan Mattison added: “Around 1685, a lot of those supporters of William – thinkers, writers, politicians, ex-soldiers, who were exiled under James II’s regime – they found a home in places like Amsterdam.

“It was in coffee shops like Croom Elbow that the architects of the Glorious Revolution sat, they made plans.

"I can neither confirm or deny whether William himself would have drank coffee in Croom Elbow. It was probably more likely that representatives of his court drank coffee there and planned their strategies.

“The launch of a massive propaganda exercise before William actually landed would have been hatched over a cup of coffee.”

The Orange Order’s name comes from Protestant King William of Orange who defeated Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in July 1690. Orange refers to the region of Southeast France that was among William’s family holdings.

This isn't the first time a beverage has been named in honour of the Dutch-born monarch.

Makers of King William gin came into controversy back in 2020, when Amazon denied claims it stopped selling the English-produced spirit because it was causing offence in Northern Ireland.

In a row jokingly dubbed 'the bottle of the Boyne', the gin’s manufacturers wrote on Facebook that it seemed some people couldn't accept that King Billy was "a legend".

His first Act of Parliament upon ascending the British throne was to liberalise the distilling of gin in 1690.

The makers said the Glorious Revolution, as it was called, sparked a gin revolution and heralded the start of craft gin distilling in Britain.

Two types of King William gin have been produced, a London dry gin and a blood orange blend made by Kingstown Distillery.