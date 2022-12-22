| 5.5°C Dublin

Kind-hearted chefs to pull on their aprons on Christmas morning and cook festive dinners for elderly locals

The owners of Henry’s Bistro and Wine Bar in Ennis, Co Clare are doing an especially good deed on December 25

Chefs Terry Connor and Rony Barobhuiya, of Henry&rsquo;s Bistro and Wine Bar in Ennis, are planning to leave their families on Christmas morning and head into the restaurant kitchen to prepare and pack two-course meals to ensure that older members of the community have a hot, festive meal to enjoy on Christmas Day Expand

Arlene Harris

Everybody knows Christmas is supposed to be the season of goodwill when we open our hearts to people in need.

But while most of us are caught up with buying gifts and preparing food for our nearest and dearest, some people will take things a step further and engage in acts of kindness for people less fortunate than themselves.

