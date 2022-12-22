Kind-hearted chefs to pull on their aprons on Christmas morning and cook festive dinners for elderly locals

Everybody knows Christmas is supposed to be the season of goodwill when we open our hearts to people in need.

But while most of us are caught up with buying gifts and preparing food for our nearest and dearest, some people will take things a step further and engage in acts of kindness for people less fortunate than themselves.

In many cases this will involve donating money to a charitable cause or helping to raise funds through carol singing or bag-packing.

One small restaurant in Ennis, Co Clare has embraced the Christmas spirit. Its owners have offered to cook, donate and deliver at least 30 hot meals to elderly people in need on Christmas Day.

Chefs Rony Barobhuiya and Terry Connor, who took over Henry’s Bistro and Wine Bar in August, are planning to leave their families on Christmas morning and head into the restaurant kitchen to prepare and pack the two-course meals.

Along with waiting staff Liz McNamara and Charlena McLaughlin – who have also volunteered their time – they will ensure that older members of the local community have a hot meal to enjoy on Christmas Day.

“We made the decision to do this because we had a lot of queries about whether we would be open on Christmas Day and then I got a phone call from a woman in Dublin who wanted to organise a meal for her aunt who lives on her own,” says Mr Barobhuiya.

“She said the lady would be by herself with no way of cooking and would probably have a microwave meal. She was feeling very sorry for her and was hoping that we could cook a dinner for her and send it over to her.

“I explained that we weren’t open and she really was quite upset about the thought of her aunt without a nice meal on Christmas Day. She asked if anyone else in the town was open and I said that as far as I knew, everywhere was closed.

“I was very sorry that we couldn’t do anything for her. After finishing the conversation and going home, it stayed in my mind.”

The prospect of this elderly lady not being able to enjoy Christmas dinner prompted the chef to have a discussion with his business partner and fellow chef, Mr Connor. They decided to look after her, as well as using it as an opportunity to help other people in the community in a similar situation.

“I called her the next day and said that her aunt’s predicament had made us think, and we had decided that we would like to do something for her and as many other elderly people as possible who need a hot meal on the day,” he said.

“So I told her I will drop the meal to her myself and between the four of us, we will either deliver to others who need it or allow people to come into the restaurant to pick the food up.”

After Santa has been to their own homes, the two chefs will head to the kitchen. They will prepare a choice of either a traditional turkey and ham with sausage stuffing or a beef featherblade followed by either Christmas pudding or bread and butter pudding – for all of those who have expressed a need.

They will open the doors between midday and 1pm on Christmas Day and, along with the waiting staff, will hand out the hot dinner to those who can collect it. For those who can’t, they will personally deliver it.

“We have a post up on social media, so people who want to arrange a meal for an elderly person in the area can get in touch through our Facebook page or Instagram and can choose what meal they would like,” says Mr Connor.

“At the moment we plan to do at least 30 meals, but if more are needed, we will do up to 60.

“We want them to have a hot cooked meal rather than having to throw something in the microwave. People have been good to us since we took over the restaurant, so it is a way for us to say ‘thank you’ to the community.”​

“It’s what Christmas is all about,” adds Mr Barobhuiya. ​

For more information visit the Henry’s Bistro page on Facebook, log on to the restaurant’s website, henrysbistroandwinebar.ie, or call 0656899393.