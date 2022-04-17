The Kinahan Organised Crime Group is extending its reach from boxing to rugby, a senior garda has revealed.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said an investment company linked to the cartel leader, Christy Kinahan Senior, has sponsored a rugby club in Spain. He said he suspected the gang was also involved in other sports.

“The extent to which wide-ranging corruption in sport may occur is evidenced by the prospect that the Kinahan Organised Crime Group has extended its tentacles into sport other than boxing, including rugby,” the assistant commissioner told the Sunday Independent in an interview this weekend.

“A company associated with Christopher Kinahan Senior — CVK Investments LLC — has been involved with sponsorship of a rugby club in Spain who consequently may unwittingly become vulnerable to the corrupting influence of organised crime.”

A Twitter account linked to the company claimed that Christy Kinahan Snr’s investment vehicle has also taken a “controlling stake” in a drinks company in Hong Kong, invested in a Spanish whiskey brand and a lighting company in Dubai, and announced a joint venture with an air charter business in southeast Africa to launch an air ambulance service.

The Kinahan cartel was hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the US government last week that will deal a heavy blow to its activities.

Gardaí along with American and British law enforcement agencies are actively collaborating on an investigation into the drug-trafficking gang. Daniel Kinahan, his brother Christy Jnr and his father Christy were named in sanctions and a $5m (€4.6m) reward was offered for information leading to arrest and conviction or financial disruption. Four other gang members and three companies were also sanctioned.

An Garda Síochána, the US’s Drugs Enforcement Administration, the UK National Crime Agency, and other international law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an international investigation into the group, said to be worth €1bn.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who was credited as a driving force in the campaign for sanctions against the cartel, said this weekend there was evidence the measures were already biting.

He said $5m reward for information leading to arrest or financial disruption of Christy Kinahan, Daniel and Christopher Junior is already “generating interest” from individuals.

The assistant commissioner also disclosed that exploratory talks are under way at EU level about the possibility of the EU imposing further sanctions on the Kinahan group, which is believed to have extensive assets on the Continent.

“These are all matters that are being explored,” the assistant commissioner said. “I will be visiting Europol to further explore some of the aspects of this, not just in response to KOCG, but other organised crime groups, to see what it is in terms of sanctioning that could be pursued.”

He also indicated he expected “a greater level” of engagement with the United Arab Emirates about the group since sanctions were announced last week.

The UAE addresses of Christy and his two sonswere published by US Treasury’s sanctions list last week.

Ireland has no extradition agreement with the UAE. However, Mr O’Driscoll said this does not mean “bilateral talks” cannot take place.

A test case will be the attempted extradition of Sean McGovern, one of the sanctioned gang members who has an address in Dubai, and is wanted in Ireland for murder.

A European Arrest Warrant for McGovern was issued last week. Mr O’Driscoll said: “If it is the case that he is resident in the UAE... we anticipate engagement with the UAE.”

Separately, garda sources said there was enough evidence against Daniel Kinahan to charge him with travelling on false passports, but this was not considered a serious enough offence for the UAE to consider facilitating extradition.

An informed source also revealed there was “significant behind-the-scenes work” going on within the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) with a view to issuing a warrant for the arrest of Daniel Kinahan under organised crime laws for directing a criminal enterprise.