exclusive Kinahan sporting ‘empire’ expands into rugby, says top garda

Organised Crime Group is ‘spreading its tentacles’ from boxing roots, senior garda reveals

Assistant Commissioner John O&rsquo;Driscoll said an investment company linked to the cartel leader, Christy Kinahan Senior, has sponsored a rugby club in Spain. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand

Maeve Sheehan and Ali Bracken

The Kinahan Organised Crime Group is extending its reach from boxing to rugby, a senior garda has revealed.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said an investment company linked to the cartel leader, Christy Kinahan Senior, has sponsored a rugby club in Spain. He said he suspected the gang was also involved in other sports.

