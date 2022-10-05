Kinahan gangster Liam Byrne’s son Lee says he is ‘obsessed’ with influencer daughter of Premier League legend

Liam Byrne at the funeral of his brother David, who was killed in the Regency Hotel attack.

The son of Kinahan cartel mobster Liam Byrne has paid a gushing tribute to his girlfriend – the daughter of a Premier League legend, saying he is “obsessed” with her.

In July, the Sunday World revealed that Dubliner Lee Byrne (23) had found love with a well-known social media star and daughter of a high-profile footballer.

While Lee has never publicly identified the stunning teenager, he has posted a string of social media posts in which he has declared his love for his girlfriend.

It’s understood the couple began dating in April of this year and enjoyed a lavish holiday in Spain with pals over the summer.

The blonde beauty is also regularly spotted at the home of Lee, in the upmarket area of Formby in Liverpool.

The couple also enjoyed a romantic break in Ireland and last month, where they stayed in one of the city’s best hotels.

Expand Close Lee Byrne's tribute to girlfriend

Whatsapp Lee Byrne's tribute to girlfriend

In his latest post on Instagram, Lee shared a photograph showing his girlfriend facing away from the camera and surrounded by a large number of black, gold and silver balloons.

The caption reads: “Ur the best person I’ve ever met an I’m obsessed with u (sic).”

Lee is the son of notorious Kinahan cartel criminal Liam Byrne who heads the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

He is the nephew of drug dealer David Byrne who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel bloodbath in February 2016.

Neither Lee or his girlfriend have any involvement in organised crime.

Earlier this year, Lee appeared in court in Liverpool after crashing his €80k BMW car on the motorway.

Merseyside Police confirmed Lee, who lives in Formby, was given a TOR for an incident of careless driving following a crash on the westbound carriage of the M62 between St Helen’s and Warrington early on the morning of January 31.

Lee had been in a relationship with Instagram influencer Daisy O’Donnell but the couple split earlier this year.

Lee had described the 23-year-old as the love of his life and she regularly visited Dublin with the pair attending an Ireland match at the Aviva Stadium last November.

Expand Close Lee Byrne with ex Daisy O'Donnell

Whatsapp Lee Byrne with ex Daisy O'Donnell

The fashion blogger from Huddersfield, in Yorkshire, has family ties in Limerick,

Daisey, who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, often flaunts her luxurious lifestyle online. She has shared pictures of shopping sprees, designer bags, and sunny holidays.

Meanwhile, Lee has been pictured in various social media posts flashing his wealth and showing off expensive watches, designer gear and jetting off on luxury holidays.

Liam Byrne became Daniel Kinahan's right-hand man in Britain after his brother-in-law Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh was jailed in 2019 for possession of a stun gun.

Expand Close Liam Byrne at the funeral of his brother David, who was killed in the Regency Hotel attack.

Whatsapp Liam Byrne at the funeral of his brother David, who was killed in the Regency Hotel attack.

Byrne fled Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau seized millions of euro of his wealth in 2019.

CAB has also seized dozens of high-powered vehicles, jewellery, bank accounts and Byrne's Raleigh Square home in Crumlin.

The murder of Liam’s brother David at the Regency Hotel in north Dublin in February 2016 was back in the news this week after former councillor Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder.

After their sentence hearing was adjourned at the Special Criminal Court, the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch for the murder of David Byrne was also adjourned until next for a disclosure hearing.