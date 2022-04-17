| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kinahan cartel living on borrowed time as the net tightens

After last week’s seismic US sanctions announcement, the mob may have run out of places to hide

Christy Kinahan Snr Expand
Daniel Kinahan Expand
Christy Kinahan Jnr Expand
Christopher Kinahan Snr's 'Wanted' poster Expand
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at the press briefing in City Hall where US Ambassador Claire Cronin announced a $5m reward for key information leading to the dismantling of the Kinahan crime gang. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Christy Kinahan Jnr's 'Wanted' poster Expand
Daniel Kinahan's 'Wanted' poster Expand
Daniel Kinahan (right) with best pal, boxer Matthew Macklin Expand
Christy Kinahan Snr Expand
Christy Kinahan Jnr leaves David Byrne's funeral on Francis Street, Dublin in 2016. Photo: Pádraig O'Reilly. Expand
Christopher Kinahan Jnr outside court in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, Spain Expand
Christy Kinahan being brought in to the Four Courts Date - mid-1990s Photo by Padraig O'Reilly Expand
06/05/2014 Daniel Kinahan(wearing shades)arrives at the Regency hotel(now the Bonnington Hotel)in Dublin after the funeral of his mother Jean Boylan.Photo by Padraig O'Reilly. Expand

Close

Christy Kinahan Snr

Christy Kinahan Snr

Daniel Kinahan

Daniel Kinahan

Christy Kinahan Jnr

Christy Kinahan Jnr

Christopher Kinahan Snr's 'Wanted' poster

Christopher Kinahan Snr's 'Wanted' poster

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at the press briefing in City Hall where US Ambassador Claire Cronin announced a $5m reward for key information leading to the dismantling of the Kinahan crime gang. Photo: Frank McGrath

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at the press briefing in City Hall where US Ambassador Claire Cronin announced a $5m reward for key information leading to the dismantling of the Kinahan crime gang. Photo: Frank McGrath

Christy Kinahan Jnr's 'Wanted' poster

Christy Kinahan Jnr's 'Wanted' poster

Daniel Kinahan's 'Wanted' poster

Daniel Kinahan's 'Wanted' poster

Daniel Kinahan (right) with best pal, boxer Matthew Macklin

Daniel Kinahan (right) with best pal, boxer Matthew Macklin

Christy Kinahan Snr

Christy Kinahan Snr

Christy Kinahan Jnr leaves David Byrne's funeral on Francis Street, Dublin in 2016. Photo: Pádraig O'Reilly.

Christy Kinahan Jnr leaves David Byrne's funeral on Francis Street, Dublin in 2016. Photo: Pádraig O'Reilly.

Christopher Kinahan Jnr outside court in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, Spain

Christopher Kinahan Jnr outside court in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, Spain

Christy Kinahan being brought in to the Four Courts Date - mid-1990s Photo by Padraig O'Reilly

Christy Kinahan being brought in to the Four Courts Date - mid-1990s Photo by Padraig O'Reilly

06/05/2014 Daniel Kinahan(wearing shades)arrives at the Regency hotel(now the Bonnington Hotel)in Dublin after the funeral of his mother Jean Boylan.Photo by Padraig O'Reilly.

06/05/2014 Daniel Kinahan(wearing shades)arrives at the Regency hotel(now the Bonnington Hotel)in Dublin after the funeral of his mother Jean Boylan.Photo by Padraig O'Reilly.

/

Christy Kinahan Snr

Ali Bracken

An apartment in the Oliver Bond flats complex, where Daniel Kinahan grew up, is styled as a shrine to the gang boss and his family.

The Kinahans are long gone from Oliver Bond, but their presence is still felt. They pump a lot of money into the local community and local sports,” explained a security source, who watched Daniel progress from a trouble-making youngster to the leader of one of the most powerful drug cartels in the world.

Related topics

More On Daniel Kinahan

Most Watched

Privacy