The scorched earth from the gorse fire close to local residents in Killiney. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The view of Anna O'Connor's house in Killiney which came very close to being damaged in the gorse fire. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Members of Dublin Fire Brigade take a well-earned break as the Aer Corps drops water over the gorse fire in Killiney. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Anna O'Connor from Killiney whose house came very close to being damaged in the gorse fire. Photo by Steve Humphreys 26th July 2022.

A 90-year-old woman who had to flee her Killiney home in south Co Dublin when a raging gorse fire threatened her safety has described the ordeal as an “absolutely frightening experience”.

Anna O’Connor told how her son John told her to pack a bag yesterday evening after he saw the flames racing across the gorse hill behind their home on Glenalua Heights.

“He just came into me in the living room and said, ‘you need to pack a bag, we have to go, there’s a fire and it’s coming closer’,” Ms O’Connor told Independent.ie.

The elderly woman spoke as Air Corps helicopters flew low overhead in a bit to quell the fire with giant water buckets.

Expand Close The Aer Corps drops water over the gorse fire in Killiney. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Whatsapp The Aer Corps drops water over the gorse fire in Killiney. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“The fire had been at the back further up our row of houses, but as I watched it, I saw it coming down to the point behind us. The flames were 20 feet high. It was terrifying, absolutely frightening,” she explained.

“I had just done some shopping and I had a bag with my wallet in it, so I picked that up and we went out onto the street where the neighbours were already starting to gather. After a while there were six fire brigades and the gardaí up here. We couldn’t go back into our homes.”

Expand Close Members of Dublin Fire Brigade take a well-earned break as the Aer Corps drops water over the gorse fire in Killiney. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Whatsapp Members of Dublin Fire Brigade take a well-earned break as the Aer Corps drops water over the gorse fire in Killiney. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The gorse fire came within a few short metres of the row of houses on Glenalua Heights and threatened to drop down a rockface onto their decking and gardens, putting the houses at risk.

Expand Close Members of Dublin Fire Brigade tend to the gorse fire in Killiney. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Whatsapp Members of Dublin Fire Brigade tend to the gorse fire in Killiney. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“The fire raced along the back of the houses,” said Ms O’Connor, who has lived in her home for 25 years.

“We were all wondering what to do. Some neighbours put us up for the night and I had a very comfortable room with an en-suite, but I didn’t sleep very well with the noise and the worry.

“We were all worried about the fire spreading to the houses and were keeping an eye on it. The local people were brilliant.

Expand Close The view of Anna O'Connor's house in Killiney which came very close to being damaged in the gorse fire. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Whatsapp The view of Anna O'Connor's house in Killiney which came very close to being damaged in the gorse fire. Photo: Steve Humphreys

"Everyone was really helpful. It brought everyone together and I met people I hadn’t known before. And the fire brigade were incredible. They were doing everything they could for us,” said Ms O’Connor, who will be 91 next week.

“I have a daughter in Australia and she is used to droughts and fires, but we’re not used to them here.

"It’s usually very peaceful and idyllic here. It’s lucky we have the sea so close to us so the helicopters don’t have far to travel to get water.”

Expand Close The scorched earth from the gorse fire close to local residents in Killiney. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Whatsapp The scorched earth from the gorse fire close to local residents in Killiney. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The Air Corps made several water drops over the fire this morning, starting at 7.30am. Each “Bambi Bucket” of water can hold 11,000 litres of water.

Fire Brigade crews were also still at the scene using hoses from nearby hydrants, as well as water tankers, to dampen the ground and stop the fire from spreading.

One fire crew member said the dryness of the ground and the swirling pattern of the wind made the path of the fire unpredictable and changeable.