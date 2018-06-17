Killer gang wanted children 'to witness' father's murder - wife of machete murder victim tells priest

The wife of murder victim Mikolaj Wilk believes his killer wanted their children "to witness" the attack, according to a local priest.

Following the horror machete attack at the Wilk's home in Ballincollig, Co. Cork, local Polish cleric Reverend Piotr Galus said Elzbieta Wilk told him how she tried to protect their children while her husband was killed.

"They wanted the children to witness the killing," Fr. Galus told the Sunday World. "She tried to protect them and hide them from the gang, but she heard them say they wanted to bring the children in to witness the killing."

Fr. Galus claimed that Elzbieta told him she was "beaten on the face and head" as she tried to protect her six-year-old son and five-year-old daughter. He said: "She was struck with a weapon causing a very deep cut on her hand."

Mikolaj Wilk was killed with multiple stab wounds during the attack when a gang burst into their home last Sunday morning, while his wife suffered serious injuries to her hands and fingers. Gardai at the house in Maglin in Ballincollig Cork where Mikolaj Wilk (inset) and his partner were attacked Pic Steve Humphreys Tendons in Elzbieta's arm were seriously damaged, but Fr. Galus says she is recovering well following surgery on her arm and hand.

"Elzbieta had surgery to reconnect the nerves in her hand and thankfully the doctors say it is likely she will make a full recovery. "Obviously she is very shaken, but her friends and family are doing their best to distract her from what happened."

Fr. Galus said Elzbieta was "very brave" and explained that Mikolaj will be returned to Poland for burial once gardai release his remains.

Read more: 'There's a nervousness in our community' - Friends and family attend special mass in memory of murdered dad-of-two Earlier this week, gardai renewed their appeal for information on the savage attack.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or to anyone who may have witnessed this incident. A number of people have come forward with information and we wish to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation thus far," Superintendent Colm O'Sullivan said. "However, we are aware of a number of taxis and hackneys that were operating in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas on the night of the incident who have not come forward.

"I would appeal to them to contact us at Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021- 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. Any information they may have, no matter how insignificant would assist our investigation."

Online Editors