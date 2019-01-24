Friends and work colleagues of a woman who was murdered along with her two sons by her partner have set up a GoFundMe page for her young daughter, who survived but saw the attack.

Killed: Former colleagues of murdered mum raising funds for her daughter

Ewelina Szwarc and her sons Oskar (9) and Christian (7) were murdered by her husband and their father, Dublin waiter Victor Marin del Sol, in Poland.

Oscar and Christian both attended primary school in Rathfarnham, Dublin, before their mother moved them back to her native Poland. The couple's daughter Maria Victoria (11) managed to escape.

Ewelina previously worked in the Karen Millen store on Grafton Street. Her former workmates have set up an online fund, with the blessing of Ewelina's family.

Colleague Patrick Butler said: "We never thought anything like this could happen.

"We just wanted to get together and do something for Maria Victoria. We have Ewelina's family's permission to do this."

To make a donation, go to the gofundme.com account here.

Last night, €840 of a €1,000 target had been raised.

Irish Independent