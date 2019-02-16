Kilkenny may have a new millionaire as lucky Lotto player scoops €1,000,000 jackpot

Kilkenny may have a new millionaire as one lucky Lotto player has scooped the €1,000,000 jackpot in Friday's Daily Million draw.

The ticket has yet to be claimed but was sold in the Londis Callan Co-Op.

The National Lottery are advising that all Daily Million ticket holders are careful to check whether they have the winning numbers.

The numbers, which have made this winner the third to take the Daily Million jackpot prize of €1,000,000 in 2019, were 10, 11, 17, 29, 30, 31 and the bonus number was 36.

Manager of the Londis Callan Co-Op, Stephen Walsh, said that it is possible that the winnings might make their way west and over the Tipperary border but that they are hoping for a local winner.

“It’s great news for the people of Callan," he said.

"The staff have been excitedly spreading the good news this morning, asking everyone who comes through the doors to check their tickets.

"We are Kilkenny’s biggest town so we do have a lot of regular customers but on the other hand – we get a lot of passing trade, being a market town so I wouldn’t have a clue who the new millionaire could be.

"We are pretty close to the border with Tipperary so it could be someone from Tipp but we do hope that it is a local here in Callan!"

The owner of the winning ticket will have 90 days to claim their prize.

Online Editors