THE lockdown in Co Kildare is expected to be lifted later this evening.

The Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to decide on an early lifting of the extra Covid-19 lockdown measures in place in the county.

Sources say they expect that the additional restrictions in place to be lifted with immediate effect this evening.

It comes after the National Public Health Emergency Team discussed the matter this morning.

Read More

However, it will take a meeting of the Cabinet to decide on whether or not to lift the lockdown.

Ministers are taking part in an incorporeal meeting this afternoon.

The county has had restrictions imposed since early August due to outbreaks of Covid-19 in food factories and fears it was gaining a foothold in the community.

The lockdown in neighbouring Laois and Offaly was lifted last week but the National Health Emergency Team decided to maintain the restrictions in Kildare and were not due to end until September 6.

However, Independent.ie has learned that the lockdown is set to be lifted as the number of cases in Kildare is now broadly similar to the rest of the country.

On Saturday 20 more cases were reported in Kildare but there was a drop yesterday.

Twelve cases in all were spread across Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo.

Kildare county councillor Robert Power has posted on his Facebook page today that he has had “confirmation from Government” that the restrictions on the county will be lifted.

Online Editors