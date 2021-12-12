| 8.9°C Dublin

Kieran Creaven, the predator who hid in plain sight targeting children

Detectives believe there are more victims of the former RTÉ sports producer and are urging them to come forward

Former RTÉ sports producer Kieran Creaven is serving 10 years for sexual offences against children. Picture by Mark Condren Expand

Ali Bracken

Former RTÉ sports producer Kieran Creaven used his wealth and status to groom, assault and sexually exploit an unknown number of children and babies — but was cunning enough not to use RTÉ equipment to record his crimes.

The Sunday Independent understands gardaí are satisfied, having seized and examined a number of electronic devices from the State broadcaster that Creaven accessed, that RTÉ devices were not used to document his crimes. Investigating detectives have also established that the 59-year-old did not use RTÉ studios to groom or sexually exploit children online, sources say.

