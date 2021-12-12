Kieran Creaven, the predator who hid in plain sight targeting children

Former RTÉ sports producer Kieran Creaven used his wealth and status to groom, assault and sexually exploit an unknown number of children and babies — but was cunning enough not to use RTÉ equipment to record his crimes.

The Sunday Independent understands gardaí are satisfied, having seized and examined a number of electronic devices from the State broadcaster that Creaven accessed, that RTÉ devices were not used to document his crimes. Investigating detectives have also established that the 59-year-old did not use RTÉ studios to groom or sexually exploit children online, sources say.

What is harder for gardaí to determine is whether Creaven, now serving 10 years for a range of sexual crimes against children in three countries, was ever involved in paedophilia during work-related trips for the State broadcaster.

“When gardaí began to delve into his crimes, we were focused on establishing the facts in order to try and rescue the children and bring criminal charges against him,” a well-placed source explained. “That was the priority, not whether he was abusing children in his personal time or while on RTÉ’s dime. But gardaí do get it. There is a public interest in knowing whether he was abusing children on a trip funded by the taxpayer. That is a sickening scenario.”

What we do know is that the crimes Creaven was convicted of did not occur while he was on RTÉ business. He had travelled to the Philippines in a personal capacity in 2014 where he had someone film him sexually assaulting a young girl on two occasions, while a baby lay on a bed nearby. But what about potential abuse he could have committed while abroad for RTÉ that detectives don’t know about?

The State broadcaster has declined to provide full details of work trips Creaven undertook during his 15-year career there, which ended abruptly in November 2017 when he was confronted in a sting operation by Predator Exposure, a group in Leeds.

“For the most part, Kieran Creaven worked in Ireland and on occasion visited England on RTÉ business. Kieran Creaven was in Leeds in a personal capacity when he was arrested in November 2017,” RTÉ said in a statement to this newspaper.

Creaven was immediately sacked by RTÉ when he pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child for sexual activity in Leeds not long afterwards. But more significantly, it sparked dialogue between UK police and gardaí about him. Before detectives got the call from police in Leeds, the unassuming, middle-aged Galway native was not remotely on their radar. He was not known to them for as much as an unpaid traffic ticket.

A Eurojust meeting in the Hague between the UK authorities and gardaí was held to discuss the case, and it was decided An Garda Síochána would take the lead role in investigating Creaven. By the time he was released from prison in Leeds after serving nine months, the Garda inquiry into him was in full swing.

Led by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the more investigators delved, the more disturbing evidence emerged. Gardaí seized electronic equipment at RTÉ studios and at the Dublin home Creaven shared with his Portuguese wife, who has since divorced him. They uncovered a man with an extreme and unrelenting appetite for paedophilia, a predator who hid in plain sight and targeted almost 100 children on social media. A man whose modus operandi was to manipulate youngsters online by boasting that he worked in TV, in the hope of impressing them.

Creaven was also paying people in the Philippines to sexually assault children — one as young as five months — so he could watch for his own gratification. He was paying less than €50 to watch a child in an impoverished country being sexually abused.

He flew to the Philippines in October 2014 to abuse children in conditions of poverty and squalor. He kept two videos on a micro SD HD card discovered on him after the sting operation. The first video shows Creaven sexually abusing a girl aged between 10 and 12 on a bed. A television is on in the background. At times he records himself, while at other times someone else records the video. An adult, another child and a baby can be seen in the room.

For lead investigator Detective Garda Johanna Doyle, these sexual assaults by Creaven are the most troubling. The young girl he is filmed attacking twice, and the baby, have never been found.

The seasoned officer, who for 12 years has investigated child exploitation cases within the Online Child Exploitation Unit, begged Creaven to help international police efforts to rescue the children he was exploiting, but he would not assist gardaí, at least in any meaningful way.

“We shared these videos with our counterparts in the Philippines,” Det Doyle told the Sunday Independent. “Unfortunately, the children in this video have not been identified to date. The information supplied by Kieran Creaven in his interview at the Midlands Prison was too vague to help establish an exact location for these children.”

For some of Creaven’s other victims, there was a better outcome. It was established that he was communicating with women online via Skype Messenger and sending them money via Moneygram, PayPal and Western Union. The payments were for the provision of children for Creaven to sexually exploit. “The names and addresses of these women were identified and the information was shared with the Philippine national police. They carried out a number of searches and rescued five children,” Det Doyle said.

Two of the children were girls, aged nine and 12. The three boys were five months, seven years and eight years. All were taken into State care.

Not all of Creaven’s crimes involved seeking out like-minded people in the darkest recesses of the internet to facilitate the abuse of children. Much of his criminality took place on social media.

This was, and remains, a major concern for the lead investigator, who appealed to “everyone who has an online presence, but in particular young people, not to engage with strangers while using social media platforms, and to always report anyone who approaches them in a way that they consider to be sexually exploitative or with content that is abusive or sexually explicit.”

Creaven has been in custody in Midlands Prison since October of last year on remand. He is housed on the G2 landing and shares a cell with another sex offender, Donal McMahon, a former teacher who sexually assaulted a young teenage boy in a sauna in Tralee, Co Kerry.

“Oh he’s a model prisoner, not a peep of trouble,” a prison source says of Creaven. “He is undergoing therapy for his offending and there’s been no problems. There rarely is with these middle-class paedophiles. He’s a cold fish. There is an air about him. He thinks he doesn’t really belong here among all these criminals. But his crimes are among the most despicable of anyone in this jail.”

The garda investigation into Creaven is inactive, for now. But detectives believe there are more victims, and want them or anyone with information to come forward.

RTÉ says it did not carry out its own inquiry into Creaven after his paedophilia came to light, for fear of jeopardising the criminal investigation. “We have asked the gardaí if there is anything further RTÉ can do to assist in their investigations, and we are also seeking clarification from them regarding the investigation,” a spokesman said. RTÉ is also reviewing its technology usage policy.

For Johanna Doyle, identifying other children Creaven was grooming and potentially abusing is a priority. She also wishes to send a stark message to paedophiles of a similar ilk — that gardaí will do everything to track them down and hold them to account. “This conviction shows there is no safe haven for people who chose to engage in the heinous crime of child sexual abuse and child sexual exploitation, whether that is here in Ireland or in any other country.”