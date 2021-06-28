Kevin Lunney kidnapping trial hears evidence related to CCTV

THE Kevin Lunney kidnapping trial has continued to hear evidence of the gathering of CCTV footage by investigating gardaí.

Witnesses have told the Special Criminal Court about the surrendering of video evidence that the prosecution is now seeking to use in the non-jury trial of four men charged over Mr Lunney’s abduction and torture in 2019.

The admissibility of the evidence is being challenged by the defence.

Mr Lunney, a Quinn Industrial Holdings director (52) was bundled into a car outside his Derrylin, Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife and told him it was so he would “remember” before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan, the court has heard.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences" and owned the land where Mr Lunney was allegedly held.

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17th, 2019, which they deny.

The prosecution is seeking to adduce CCTV evidence which they say links the accused to the alleged offences.

This includes footage purporting to show a silver Renault Kangoo van travelling from YZ’s apartment complex in Dublin on a trip to Cavan and back the day before the abduction. It is also claimed it shows the same van returning to Cavan on the day Mr Lunney was kidnapped.

The prosecution alleges YZ and Mr O’Brien made a “preparatory” journey to Cavan in the van on September 16 and that they were joined by Mr Redmond on the 17th.

The prosecution has described the footage as “good quality,” claiming it links the three accused to the journeys, as does mobile phone data evidence in YZ and Mr Redmond’s cases.

Prosecutors have already spent several days presenting video evidence to the court, with witnesses cross-examined by barristers for the defence.

Today, evidence continued to be heard from witnesses including property owners in Dublin and Cavan who gave external CCTV camera footage to investigating gardai following requests in 2019.

PSNI officers have told the court of the gathering of video evidence in Northern Ireland, including the storage and transport of exhibits.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.