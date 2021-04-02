| 2.8°C Dublin

Kerry rape victim to meet minister Helen McEntee over sentencing testimonials row

Woman’s family left hurt and angry by controversy

Ralph Riegel and Sinead Kelleher

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is to meet with a rape victim to discuss her family’s demand for character testimonials to be outlawed in sex crime sentencing.

The minister made contact with the Kerry family after the controversy over a number of testimonials offered on her rapist’s behalf before his Central Criminal Court sentencing last week.

The woman’s family were outraged by the testimonials – with her mother warning it was like “a second slap in the face” for her family.

