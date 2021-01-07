Kerry journalist Donie O'Sullivan earns plaudits for cool Washington reports

THE Kerry family of a CNN journalist has spoken of their pride as he earned worldwide plaudits for his cool coverage of the Washington violence.

CNN journalist Donie O'Sullivan, from Cahersiveen in Kerry, reported from outside the US Capitol as it was stormed by hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump.

He also offered live updates from around the Washington streets as the clashes between Trump supporters, including far right groups, and Washington police continued throughout the day.

Four died in the violence which shocked the US.

His calm informed coverage - often despite barracking from protestors involved in the mayhem - earned praise across the US, Ireland and other countries.

Amongst those who paid tribute to his coverage was CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan and even CNN anchor John King.

The Irish Embassy in Washington also posted a tribute to the Kerry reporter for "the light cast by journalists...on a dark day."

His detailed coverage of the violence on CNN attracted such a following that his name even trended on Twitter.

Donie's sister, Sinéad O'Sullivan, said his family were absolutely thrilled at the plaudits he earned for his coverage of the Washington protests.

Sinead, a Cork-based law student, said they were overwhelmed by the reaction to his reports from Washington streets.

"Everyone seems to know my big brother now," she said.

"So proud of you Donie - Up Kerry!"

Donie's Washington coverage even made headlines with Radio Kerry.

Sinéad is herself no stranger to covering news events having worked for University Express.

A native of Cahersiveen, Donie has now worked in the US for almost a decade.

He has been with CNN for the past five years.

Previously, he worked with CNN's prestigious investigations team which has dealt with stories ranging from the rise of far right groups to the social media controversies arising from the 2016 US Presidential election.

He also worked as part of CNN's Social Discovery team, finding and verifying videos, pictures, and eyewitness accounts from social media during breaking news events.

Prior to joining CNN, Donie worked for Storyful, a social media news verification agency, both in New York and in Dublin.

He graduated from University College Dublin (UCD) and Queen's University in Belfast where he studied political science.

