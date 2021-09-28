Kerry holiday home where Bishop Eamon Casey stayed with Annie Murphy up for sale at €1.65m

Annie Murphy, pictured in 1992, who had a son called Peter with Bishop Eamon Casey. Photo: AP

The late Bishop Eamon Casey, who died in 2017

One of the formal reception rooms on the first floor

Red Cliff House was built in 1784 in late Georgian villa style

A STUNNING Kerry holiday home where Bishop Eamon Casey once spent time with Annie Murphy has been put on the market at a reduced price.

Red Cliff House, which boasts panoramic views out over Inch Beach and towards the Macgillycuddy Reeks, has been listed with Mansion Global at a price of €1.65m.

It has again been offered for sale after being listed in 2015 at a price of €1.9m.

The property, which boasts seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, has been offered on international markets given its attractiveness as a luxury Irish holiday home.

Red Cliff was built as a hunting lodge for Lord Ventry in 1784 in late Georgian villa style.

Over the past 200 years, it served as a family home, a guest house, a home for a Church of Ireland rector and as a holiday home and retreat for Irish bishops.

But Red Cliff is best known as the former residence of the late Bishop Eamon Casey and was the property where he spent time with Annie Murphy by whom he later had a son, Peter.

A famous photograph shows Ms Murphy standing by the then-red painted gates leading up to Red Cliff House.

Ms Murphy was the daughter of an American friend of Bishop Casey's who had travelled to Ireland for a quiet break after a messy US divorce.

After striking up a friendship with the then-Kerry Bishop (1969-76), the two later become intimate.

Their son, Peter, was born on July 31, 1974.

A short time later, Ms Murphy left Ireland with her son having rebuffed the bishop's demands that the child be put up for adoption.

Bishop Casey's love-child was kept a closely guarded secret for almost 20 years.

Bishop Casey was subsequently appointed Bishop of Galway and then played a key role in Pope John Paul II's visit to Ireland in 1979.

Bishop Casey became one of the highest profile clerics in Ireland.

However, the Irish church was rocked by the revelation of his love-child in 1992, prompting his resignation as bishop and transfer by the Vatican as a missionary to a remote parish in Ecuador.

He was never again allowed to say mass in public in Ireland and died in Clare aged 89 in March 2017.

Built on four acres of land, Red Cliff House is a few minutes stroll from the world-famous Inch Beach and just a few minutes drive from Dingle.

In 2008, the property was painstakingly renovated, including the installation of all modern conveniences.

The refurbishment included reroofing the entire property, installing modern plumbing and wiring, dry-lining all the walls and putting in underfloor heating.

During the works, the conservatory was expanded to include a wrap-around solarium.

Three of Red Cliff’s bedrooms are in an apartment that is partially separated from the main dwelling house.

Over recent decades, the house has been used by a Dublin-based owner who primarily enjoyed it as a holiday home.