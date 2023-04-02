| 6.8°C Dublin

Kerry Baby investigation: 'Life is on hold' for arrested couple, as gardaí to interview relatives

The couple&rsquo;s solicitor, Padraig O&rsquo;Connell, said they deny murder. Photo: Don MacMonagle Expand

Maeve Sheehan

Gardaí are expected to interview relatives of the Kerry couple who were arrested 10 days ago on suspicion of the murder of the infant Baby John almost 40 years ago.

According to sources, gardaí are satisfied that the couple — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s — are the biological parents of the infant who was stabbed to death. His body was found on White Strand in Cahersiveen.

