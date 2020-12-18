| 10.5°C Dublin

Kerry babies: What happened to Baby John? How the discovery of an infant's body on a beach shocked the nation

Today Joanna Hayes said three decades of ‘suffering and stress’ at the hands of the State were behind her. Here Kim Bielenberg revisits a most painful and unusual story.

Tragedy: Kim Bielenberg at the grave of 'Baby John'. An earlier gravestone was destroyed. Photo: Don MacMonagle Expand

A veil of silence has hung over the Cahersiveen area since the violent killing of the infant who became known as Baby John. But more than 35 years after the Kerry babies scandal, gardaí believe that the case can still be solved.

Superintendent Flor Murphy is convinced that there are people in south Kerry who know the identity of the parents of Baby John.

When he was found dead on the rocks at White Strand near Cahersiveen three-and-a-half decades ago, the tiny infant had 28 stab wounds.

