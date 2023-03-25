| 8°C Dublin

Close

latest Kerry Babies: Man questioned over the 1984 death released without charge –DNA lead to couple ‘who are parents of Baby John’

Man in his 60s and woman in her 50s were both held at separate garda stations for questioning

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Robin Schiller

DNA analysis indicating that a couple were the parents of murdered Baby John led gardaí to make two arrests in the decades-old Kerry Baby case.

The man and woman were held in separate garda stations in Kerry yesterday as they were being quizzed about the newborn’s murder in 1984.

Most Watched

Privacy