Kerry Babies case: Quest to match Baby John DNA now at ‘very sensitive stage’, say gardaí

The grave of Kerry baby 'Baby John' in Holy Cross cemetery in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry Expand

The grave of Kerry baby 'Baby John' in Holy Cross cemetery in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

Ralph Riegel

Gardaí are hoping the new DNA sample taken from exhumed remains of ‘Baby John’ will help deliver a familial ‘hit’ that will help close the book on the 37-year-old Kerry Babies mystery.

Detectives hope the murder case will finally be solved not through a direct identification of the mother or father involved – but rather via a familial ‘hit’ or DNA match with a close relative of the ­parents of Baby John.

Such DNA tests are now so sensitive they can deliver hits from relatives as distant as second cousins to people at the centre of the case.

