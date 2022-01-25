Kellie Harrington finding it ‘nearly impossible’ to get a mortgage

Dublin boxer Kellie Harrington (32) is an Olympic gold medallist with a string of accolades to her name.

However, it seems that not even one of the country’s most acclaimed sports stars can land a winning blow when it comes to navigating the Irish property market – she still can’t get mortgage approval.

Harrington, who lifted the spirits of the nation with a stunning win at the Tokyo Olympics last August, has hit out at the “atrocious” housing crisis that has made it so difficult to buy a house in her native area of Dublin 1.

“I’m hoping to move back into town, onto Portland Row. I am trying to get a mortgage at the moment but it’s proving nearly impossible.

“We’re trying, it’s not for the want of trying and we’ll keep trying,” she told the Irish Independent.

“Now I understand how bloody hard it is for other people as well. It’s nearly made impossible for young people to get a foot on that property ladder.

“I think I’m nearly sorted but it’s been hard. The properties around the city that nobody wanted before, now everybody wants them.

“This is where we’re from and we can’t purchase a property where we’re from, we can’t move back into the area.”

As a sportsperson, she said she is considered self-employed and has enlisted the support of a mortgage advisor.

“Times are really s**t for everybody and the housing crisis just seems to be absolutely atrocious and I feel awful for people who are bending over backwards working and trying to build up enough to get up a mortgage. It’s just terrible.

“I can understand why they want their own home because if they have kids, they don’t want their kids to be in the same position that they were in.

“People ask, ‘Why not just rent?’ But why would you rent when you’re spending more on that than you would on a mortgage? Once you have a mortgage, you have something to pass down to your kids, to take the burden off them.”

Portland Row became the centre of the celebrations when Harrington claimed the gold medal last summer and she has found the perfect property there for herself and fiancée Mandy, beside parents Yvonne and Christy.

“It needs work, it’s derelict. But I saw something on Twitter that the Government are going to give out €20,000-€30,000 on a grant on derelict buildings to first-time buyers. So if I could get that, it would be brilliant,” she said.

Speaking as she helped launch Spar’s Better Choices campaign, there is also the matter of her long-awaited wedding to partner Mandy, which is due to take place before the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Turkey in May.

The couple, who have been engaged for 11 years, had to cut back on wedding guests as Harrington needs to be careful to avoid any contact with Covid-19 ahead of the international tournament.

“We are only having 65 people at the wedding, we went down from having 250 in 2020.

“I’ll be away to the World Championships in May so I want to make sure I’m not going to get Covid beforehand.

“I know there will be people who will be disappointed, close friends and family. But unfortunately Mandy and I had to make the hard decisions in terms of numbers,” she said.

Harrington is an ambassador for Spar, which aims at encouraging people to make healthier choices in 2022 with a new healthier range available in stores.

“I think over the last few years, we are getting a lot better. We are starting to get out more and look after our physical and mental health. If you are eating healthier, you do start to feel better in yourself,” she said.