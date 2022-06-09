Keir Starmer strikes a far better tone on Brexit – but he has bigger fish to fry domestically

One short explanation for why British voters opted six years ago to quit the European Union was that the Labour Party failed to campaign for “Remain” - especially in its midland and north of England heartlands.

The British Labour Party has a deep vein of Euroscepticism which dates back to the country being led into the then-EEC in 1973 – along with Ireland and Denmark – by the Conservative prime minister, Ted Heath.

Back in government in June 1975 Labour held a retrospective European membership referendum which was carried by 2:1 but several key party figures urged a “No” vote.

There is an assumption among Irish politicians that the current Labour leader, Keir Starmer, who visited Dublin on Thursday and is due in Belfast on Friday, would deliver a more favourable result on Brexit and end the current damaging deadlock. It is clear that he would certainly be better than current prime minister, Boris Johnson, but that is setting the bar very low.

The reality is that Keir Starmer’s key job is to win back 50 traditional Labour parliament seats in the English midlands and north – and the voters in those parts are anti-EU blue collar workers who went Tory for the first time ever in the last election. So his room for manoeuvre here will be limited.

Mr Starmer was a late comer to politics, having served as director of public prosecutions, and was only elected to the British parliament in 2015. He became Labour leader in early 2020 after the party suffered its worst election reverse since 1935.

Prior to that he had served as shadow Brexit minister in the party under the divisive and inept leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. He led them to historic losses in December 2019 when Boris Johnson’s Tories won an 80-seat majority.

Mr Starmer made no secret of his support for EU membership and campaigned for “Remain” in the June 2016 referendum and for a time he toyed with support for a second referendum. As opposition Brexit spokesman he later advocated for Britain to stay in the EU single market and customs union at least for a transition period of some years.

That would have meant the “softest of soft Brexits” and there would have been no question of special post-Brexit trade status for Northern Ireland or talk of the border returning. But his party remained too divided on the issue to deliver support for embattled prime minister, Theresa May, on this.

As Labour leader he has more recently ruled out the idea of the UK re-joining the EU on his watch should he win the next general election expected in 2024. He has said the same about the prospect of re-joining the EU single market and/or customs union and in December 2020 he instructed his party’s MPs to vote in favour of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal which rules these things out.

Granted he has in recent days spoken strongly about the need for a negotiated compromise deal with the European Union through negotiation between London and Brussels based on trust. He has sharply criticised PM Boris Johnson’s destructive approach to framing a new EU-UK relationship and safeguarding the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and peace in Northern Ireland.

The Dublin Government will be encouraged by his comments at Trinity College in Dublin, when he castigated Boris Johnson for “taking a wrecking ball to British-Irish relations.” Regarding the UK government plans to unilaterally scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said his party believed in upholding international law and he urged more meaningful EU-UK talks on the issue.

“There are challenges that need to be overcome but I start, and the Labour Party starts, with the principle that we believe in and will always uphold the Good Friday Agreement, and we believe in and will abide by international law,” he added.

“The single biggest barrier at the moment is a prime minister who doesn’t have those attributes, who is distracted, is divided, he’s doing everything he can to save his own skin rather than focusing on the issue here, which is how do we get people around negotiating table, flexibility on both sides so we can overcome the remaining problems,” the British Labour leader said.

Mr Starmer is entitled to be taken at face value on his comments about British-Irish relations and peace in the North. But the jury is out on what he could achieve on resolving the current Brexit crux – even assuming his party can win back power at the next election.

Telling the anti-EU citizens in the midlands and north of England that he is compromising with Brussels could be a hard sell.