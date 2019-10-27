KBC Dublin Marathon: All the road closures and public transport disruptions expected
As over 20,000 runners are set to take part, commuters are advised to take note of road closures and public transport restrictions in place.
The annual KBC Dublin Marathon begins at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8:45am today, and will end at Merrion Square North up to 5pm.
As a record number of 22,500 runners gear up to hit the streets of Dublin, a number of road closures and parking restrictions have been put in place to make way for participants.
Some of the closures will remain in place until 4pm on Monday, and parking will not be available until the roads reopen.
The streets closed until 10:15am:
- Leeson Street Lower
- St Stephen’s Green South,
- Cuffe Street
- Kevin Street
- Patrick Street
- Nicholas Street
- High Street
- Bridge Street
- Usher’s Quay
Until 11am:
- Fitzwilliam Square West
- Kildare Street
- Merrion Row
- Cumberland Road
- Lad Lane
- Pembroke Street Lower
Until 12pm:
- Herbert Street
- Herbert Lane
- Herbert Place
- Clanwilliam Place
- Warrington Place
- Baggot Street Lower
Until 12:45pm:
- Blackhall Place
- Stoneybatter
- Manor Street
- Aughrim Street
Until 1pm:
- Fitzwilliam Square North
- South and East Fitzwilliam Place
- Fitzwilliam Street Upper
- Chapelizod Road
Until 1:30pm:
- Dolphins Barn
Until 1:45pm:
- South Circular Road
- Walkinstown Road
Until 2pm:
- North Circular Rd
- Crumlin Road
Until 2:30pm:
- Cromwellsfort Road
- Fortfield Road
Until 2:45pm:
St Laurence Road
Sarsfield Road
Kimmage Road West
Terenure Rod East
Until 3:15pm:
- Dartry Road
- Milltown Road
Until 3:30:
- Orwell Road
- Orwell Park
Until 4pm:
- Clonskeagh Rd
Until 4:45pm:
- Castleknock Road
- College Road
- Tower Road
- Inchicore Road
- Templeogue Road
- Roebuck Road.
Until 4:55pm:
- Nutley Lane
Until 5pm:
- Fitzwilliam Lane
- Verchoyle Place
- Grattan Street
- Grattan Court
- Hagan’s Court
- Wilson’s Place
- Grant’s Row
- Pembroke Row
- Power’s Court
Until 5:30pm:
- Merrion Street Upper
Until 6:30pm:
- Clare Street
Until 6:45pm:
Northumberland Road
Until 7:30pm:
- Merrion Square West and East
- Fitzwilliam Street Lowr,
- Mount Street Lowr and Uppr,
- Stephen’s Place,
- James Street East
- Stephen’s Lane
Until 9pm:
- Holles Street
READ MORE: Eamonn Sweeney: 'The Dublin Marathon has always been about those for whom victory is finishing at all'
A number of Dublin Bus and Go Ahead routes will also be affected, and no Nitelink services will be available. A full list of disrupted services is available on the Dublin Bus website here.
Luas services are expected to run at normal frequency with slight disruptions to the Red and Green.
An interruption to the Green line is expected at 8.55am until approximately 10.30am, and some services will be delayed between 9.00am and 11.15am at the Red Line at Blackhall Place.
Sunday operating Hours will be in place for the Bank Holiday Monday.
Online Editors
