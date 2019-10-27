KBC Dublin Marathon: All the road closures and public transport disruptions expected

As over 20,000 runners are set to take part, commuters are advised to take note of road closures and public transport restrictions in place.

The annual KBC Dublin Marathon begins at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8:45am today, and will end at Merrion Square North up to 5pm.

As a record number of 22,500 runners gear up to hit the streets of Dublin, a number of road closures and parking restrictions have been put in place to make way for participants.

Some of the closures will remain in place until 4pm on Monday, and parking will not be available until the roads reopen.

The streets closed until 10:15am:

Leeson Street Lower

St Stephen’s Green South,

Cuffe Street

Kevin Street

Patrick Street

Nicholas Street

High Street

Bridge Street

Usher’s Quay

Until 11am:

Fitzwilliam Square West

Kildare Street

Merrion Row

Cumberland Road

Lad Lane

Pembroke Street Lower

Until 12pm:

Herbert Street

Herbert Lane

Herbert Place

Clanwilliam Place

Warrington Place

Baggot Street Lower

Until 12:45pm:

Blackhall Place

Stoneybatter

Manor Street

Aughrim Street

Until 1pm:

Fitzwilliam Square North

South and East Fitzwilliam Place

Fitzwilliam Street Upper

Chapelizod Road

Until 1:30pm:

Dolphins Barn

Until 1:45pm:

South Circular Road

Walkinstown Road

Until 2pm:

North Circular Rd

Crumlin Road

Until 2:30pm:

Cromwellsfort Road

Fortfield Road

Until 2:45pm:

St Laurence Road

Sarsfield Road

Kimmage Road West

Terenure Rod East

Until 3:15pm:

Dartry Road

Milltown Road

Until 3:30:

Orwell Road

Orwell Park

Until 4pm:

Clonskeagh Rd

Until 4:45pm:

Castleknock Road

College Road

Tower Road

Inchicore Road

Templeogue Road

Roebuck Road.

Until 4:55pm:

Nutley Lane

Until 5pm:

Fitzwilliam Lane

Verchoyle Place

Grattan Street

Grattan Court

Hagan’s Court

Wilson’s Place

Grant’s Row

Pembroke Row

Power’s Court

Until 5:30pm:

Merrion Street Upper

Until 6:30pm:

Clare Street

Until 6:45pm:

Northumberland Road

Until 7:30pm:

Merrion Square West and East

Fitzwilliam Street Lowr,

Mount Street Lowr and Uppr,

Stephen’s Place,

James Street East

Stephen’s Lane

Until 9pm:

Holles Street

A number of Dublin Bus and Go Ahead routes will also be affected, and no Nitelink services will be available. A full list of disrupted services is available on the Dublin Bus website here.

Luas services are expected to run at normal frequency with slight disruptions to the Red and Green.

An interruption to the Green line is expected at 8.55am until approximately 10.30am, and some services will be delayed between 9.00am and 11.15am at the Red Line at Blackhall Place.

Sunday operating Hours will be in place for the Bank Holiday Monday.

Online Editors