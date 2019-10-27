News Irish News

Sunday 27 October 2019

KBC Dublin Marathon: All the road closures and public transport disruptions expected

The toughest and most determined among us will take to the streets today chasing their own 26 milestones when the 40th Dublin City Marathon is run. Photo: Sportsfile
Aoife Walsh

As over 20,000 runners are set to take part, commuters are advised to take note of road closures and public transport restrictions in place.

The annual KBC Dublin Marathon begins at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8:45am today, and will end at Merrion Square North up to 5pm.

As a record number of 22,500 runners gear up to hit the streets of Dublin, a number of road closures and parking restrictions have been put in place to make way for participants.

Some of the closures will remain in place until 4pm on Monday, and parking will not be available until the roads reopen.

The streets closed until 10:15am:

  • Leeson Street Lower
  • St Stephen’s Green South,
  • Cuffe Street
  • Kevin Street
  • Patrick Street
  • Nicholas Street
  • High Street
  • Bridge Street
  • Usher’s Quay

Until 11am:

  • Fitzwilliam Square West
  • Kildare Street
  • Merrion Row
  • Cumberland Road
  • Lad Lane
  • Pembroke Street Lower

Until 12pm:

  • Herbert Street
  • Herbert Lane
  • Herbert Place
  • Clanwilliam Place
  • Warrington Place
  • Baggot Street Lower

Until 12:45pm:

  • Blackhall Place
  • Stoneybatter
  • Manor Street
  • Aughrim Street

Until 1pm:

  • Fitzwilliam Square North
  • South and East Fitzwilliam Place
  • Fitzwilliam Street Upper
  • Chapelizod Road

Until 1:30pm:

  • Dolphins Barn

Until 1:45pm:

  • South Circular Road
  • Walkinstown Road

Until 2pm:

  • North Circular Rd
  • Crumlin Road

Until 2:30pm:

  • Cromwellsfort Road
  • Fortfield Road

Until 2:45pm:

  • St Laurence Road

  • Sarsfield Road

  • Kimmage Road West

  • Terenure Rod East

    • Until 3:15pm:

    • Dartry Road
    • Milltown Road

    Until 3:30:

    • Orwell Road
    • Orwell Park

    Until 4pm:

    • Clonskeagh Rd

    Until 4:45pm:

    • Castleknock Road
    • College Road
    • Tower Road
    • Inchicore Road
    • Templeogue Road
    • Roebuck Road.

    Until 4:55pm:

    • Nutley Lane

    Until 5pm:

    • Fitzwilliam Lane
    • Verchoyle Place
    • Grattan Street
    • Grattan Court
    • Hagan’s Court
    • Wilson’s Place
    • Grant’s Row
    • Pembroke Row
    • Power’s Court

    Until 5:30pm:

    • Merrion Street Upper

    Until 6:30pm:

    • Clare Street

    Until 6:45pm:

    • Northumberland Road

    Until 7:30pm:

    • Merrion Square West and East
    • Fitzwilliam Street Lowr,
    • Mount Street Lowr and Uppr,
    • Stephen’s Place,
    • James Street East
    • Stephen’s Lane

    Until 9pm:

    • Holles Street

    A number of Dublin Bus and Go Ahead routes will also be affected, and no Nitelink services will be available. A full list of disrupted services is available on the Dublin Bus website here.

    Luas services are expected to run at normal frequency with slight disruptions to the Red and Green.

    An interruption to the Green line is expected at 8.55am until approximately 10.30am, and some services will be delayed between 9.00am and 11.15am at the Red Line at Blackhall Place.

    Sunday operating Hours will be in place for the Bank Holiday Monday.

