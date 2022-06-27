Katie Taylor’s father Pete marries partner Karen Brown

Boxing coach Pete Taylor and his long-time partner Karen Brown have married in a low-key wedding on the Spanish island of Majorca, according to reports.

Taylor (58) and Brown (32) exchanged vows during a small ceremony attended by friends.

Pete Taylor is the father and former coach of two-time world champion Katie Taylor, and split from his first wife Bridget in 2016.

The breakup of his relationship with his first wife led to Katie deciding to stop using him as her coach, a decision that Pete Taylor later said he had to respect her for.

Pete Taylor survived a shooting incident at the Bray Boxing Club in 2018 in which another man, Bobby Messet (50), died.

He received serious injuries to his arm that took years to heal, and was visited daily by Brown in St Vincent’s Hospital while initially receiving treatment there.

A photo has emerged of the low-key outdoor wedding ceremony by the sea. In it the couple are hand-in-hand with their wrists tied loosely with a ribbon.

Brown is dressed in a white dress and is laughing as she holds hands with Taylor, who is dressed in a casual green linen shirt and white trousers.

The pair kept the wedding affair relatively low-key – but some friends have wished them well on social media, according to a report in the Irish Daily Star.

“Blessed to witness the marriage of Karen and Pete. Amazing wedding. Amazing week. Thanks a million and best of luck to the happy couple,” said one guest.