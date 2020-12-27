Katie and Ruby Walsh saddle up for battle to become Ireland's fittest celebrity family

Jockey Katie Walsh said it feels like "Groundhog Day" as Covid-19 restrictions keep her from seeing her family and friends.

"You can't even tell the days of the week from the weekend. It used to be a time you were looking mad forward to and now it's just the same as every other day," she added.

The two-time Cheltenham winner said she is "looking forward to this being all over" and seeing her loved ones again. "I miss friends the most, I miss socialising with them."

Amid the intensity of the pandemic, Walsh has been spending "quality time" with her 15-month-old daughter, Stevie.

"She consumes most of my time and is oblivious to what's going on," she said.

Tomorrow night she will compete in Ireland's Fittest Family Celebrity Special on RTÉ, which she said has been a tonic for her.

Walsh will aim to add a new title to her family's trophy cabinet as she joins brother Ruby, sister-in-law Nina Carberry and brother-in-law Killian McCarthy for the competition.

"Taking part in Ireland's Fittest Family has been one of my highlights really. It's a show I love watching on a Sunday evening."

Also taking part in the reality series are TV presenter and influencer James Kavanagh, Home School Hub múinteoir John Sharpson and Senator Lynn Ruane.

The episode was filmed in Killruddery, Co Wicklow, where strict Covid-19 protocols were in place.

"We are all competitive and it was nice to get out. It was nice to step away from what was going on," Katie said. "I have a whole new respect for the families who take part in it, let me tell you."

Ireland's Fittest Family Celebrity Special 2020 is on RTÉ One tomorrow at 6.30pm

Sunday Independent