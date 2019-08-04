Gardai are appealing for information about a missing woman.

'Kathryn's family are concerned for her welfare' - appeal for information about missing woman

Kathryn (Kate) Holmquist (62), was last seen at her home at Lower Albert Rd in Sandycove, Dublin at 6pm on Saturday.

She is described as being 5'6" with brown eyes. It is not known was she was wearing when last seen.

A garda spokesman has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "Kathryn’s family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for her welfare.

"Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí at Dun Laoghaire on 01-666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors