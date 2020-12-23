Karaoke hospital caterer ‘who lifts everyone’s spirits’ wins Lord Mayor’s Award

A BIG-HEARTED hospital caterer who spends her lunch breaks singing to nursing home residents has been named as the winner of this month’s Lord Mayor’s Award.

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu chose Naima Chebli because of the “meaningful difference” she had made to the lives of patients and residents.

Ms Chebli works on the catering team in St James’s Hospital and is based in Hollybrook Lodge in Inchicore, the hospital’s long-stay residential unit for the elderly.

“I chose Naima this month because she sounds like a wonderful person who goes above and beyond to make a meaningful difference to the lives of other people in St James’s Hospital,” said the Lord Mayor.

“Little things we all do can have a big impact on people.”

Ms Chebli was nominated for the award by her colleague Ciaran Murray.

“For the past three months, Naima has given up her lunch-time while she’s in work to perform Karaoke sessions for patients,” Mr Murray said.

“Clients who typically refuse to join in groups or eat in the dining rooms have been coming to these sessions.

“She lifts everyone’s spirits and has single-handedly changed the culture.”

Ms Chebli received a sculpture and a gift voucher worth €1,000.

“I’m on top of the world to get this award,” she said.

“This year has been so challenging for everyone, but it’s really ending on a high.

“I sing songs with some of the elderly people from the era that they remember best.

“Some of the elderly people won’t speak, but they really enjoy reminiscing through song.”

This year saw the awards take place monthly to honour those who have worked on the frontline in the war against the pandemic.

