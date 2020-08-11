Justice officials seek emergency cash injection amid €120m overspend bill due to Covid

An emergency cash injection to its annual budget will be sought by the Department of Justice in the autumn to meet cost overruns created as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice officials have admitted that they face an overspending bill of some €120m extra because of the need to secure additional hotel spaces and other international protection accommodation.

The budget provision to cater for accommodation for those under international protection, such as asylum seekers, was set for 2020 at €80.6m.

That allocation has already been exceeded and the updated cost estimate is now being put by officials at around €200m – an overrun of almost €120m on the original provision.

Officials acknowledged that budgetary provisions were already an issue prior to the impact of Covid-19 but this had been exacerbated by the need to secure additional hotel spaces to “help reduce contacts within centres and provide, in conjunction with the HSE, self-isolation facilities in a number of locations and the purchase of necessary PPE, sanitizer, etc, to help reduce the risk of an outbreak in centres”.

The stark account of the financial problems facing the department is revealed by officials in briefing documents presented to new Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Additional financial pressures on the Garda budget, mainly due to Covid related measures, are estimated to total about €44m.

These include extra payroll costs associated with the revised garda roster of €18m up to the end of September, an additional €4.5m to meet payroll costs arising out of two attestation classes of recruit gardai earlier this year, about €14m to the end of the year on extra PPE equipment, €3m on an increase in the garda fleet, €1.5m on the hire of additional vehicles and €3m on information technology and other items.

The Covid emergency has also badly hit the fee income in the Courts Service, representing a shortfall of 40pc, which officials say would be unsustainable for the current courts budget.

A fall off in fee income from special exemption orders for the licensing trade and hospitality industry accounts for around €9m while the Courts Service is also projecting the equivalent of three months civil business lost in April, May and June, due to Covid, is forecast to add another €8m to the shortfall.

In the nation’s prisons, additional Covid related costs are estimated to be between €4m and €5m in total but officials say these are preliminary costings and it depended on the length of the “emergency crisis” and its impact on the jails.

The costs relate mainly to PPE equipment, additional video link facilities for remote court attendance and extra payroll costs to cover for officers in isolation.

Among other potential budgetary issues were compensation claims in relation to the lack of in-cell sanitation in some prisons and a proposed settlement scheme by the State Claims Agency but those payments would be made over more than one financial year.

Also listed were significant backlogs of cases under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme which, when processed, were likely to give rise to substantially more expenditure than the current €4m limit.

Part of the additional Covid costs will come from underspends on some of the biggest building projects currently under way. Those projects include the new forensic science laboratory, the redevelopment of Limerick prison and the replacement facility at Military Road in Dublin for the existing Garda office accommodation at Harcourt Square.

