Justice Minister Simon Harris says garda ‘Blue Flu’ during Biden visit would be ‘unhelpful’

Justice Minister Simon Harris. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Robin Schiller

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said a 'Blue Flu' day of action during the US Presidential visit next week would be "unhelpful".

Delegates for the body representing garda middle management will vote on Tuesday on what steps to take over the deepening row over rosters.

