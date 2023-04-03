Justice Minister Simon Harris says garda ‘Blue Flu’ during Biden visit would be ‘unhelpful’

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said a 'Blue Flu' day of action during the US Presidential visit next week would be "unhelpful".

Delegates for the body representing garda middle management will vote on Tuesday on what steps to take over the deepening row over rosters.

Earlier the Irish Independent revealed that industrial action during the high-profile visit has not been ruled out by the organisation for around 2,500 mid-ranking gardaí.

The head of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has today said that she cannot yet reassure members of anything in terms of potential action.

Speaking at their annual conference in Galway, general secretary Antoinette Cunningham has not ruled out a possible day of action during the Biden visit next week.

"I think anything and everything at this point in time is in the hands of the delegates. By lunchtime tomorrow I will have a very clear view of what the delegates wish to do," Ms Cunningham said.

The AGSI and the Garda Representative Association (GRA) have been at loggerheads with Commissioner Drew Harris over a proposed new working time agreement.

The representative bodies have expressed their disappointment over talks reaching a deadlock, with Commissioner Harris indicating his intention for the matter to go to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Speaking at the AGSI conference, the Justice Minister said it was not up for him to intervene in the matter.

Asked about a possible day of action during the Biden visit, Mr Harris said: "I'm conscious this is for them to decide what action they may wish or may not wish to take or not take, but I certainly hope it doesn't come to that. That would be unhelpful."

Any such action would likely cause a major headache for the security planning of the event.

Garda management has already cancelled annual leave and rest days for members of all ranks between April 10 and 15, except for in exceptional circumstances.

This is to ensure a large garda presence for the significant security operation which will see the 46th US President travel to Mayo, Louth and Dublin over four days.

Mr Biden will also visit Northern Ireland during the trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

AGSI members held a day of action last month and said they would not rule out "Blue Flu", involving garda members ringing in sick on the same day.

The GRA will convene on Wednesday to discuss what course of action it will take.

The special meeting of the GRA's central executive committee, which represents over 11,000 frontline gardaí, is being held ahead of next week's visit.

A GRA insider said its membership was angered after talks reached a "serious impasse" last Friday.

Concerns among the new proposed working hours include potential loss of income, fatigue, and the impact on work-life balance.

The Garda chief, who will address the conference on Tuesday, has previously denied any suggestion that he is trying to "impose" new rosters or that he has rushed the matter to the WRC.

In an internal message to all members last month, he said that the matter was referred to the WRC after three years of negotiations, including 13 months under the independent chair of an industrial relations expert.