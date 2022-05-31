Justice Minister says gardaí can't have ‘their hands tied behind their backs’ after Graham Dwyer data ruling

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said gardaí cannot have “their hands tied behind their backs” as she received Cabinet approval to address the fallout from killer Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction for murdering childcare worker Elaine O’Hara.

Dwyer argued successfully that how mobile phone data was accessed by gardaí was in breach of EU law. The State challenged the case in the Supreme Court and lost.

Ms McEntee has now sought amendments to the Communications (Retention of Data) Act 2011, to address a judgments from the European Court of Justice on how mobile phone data was collected and retained during the investigation into the notorious murder.

The new legislation will change the rules on general and indiscriminate retention of data from telephone and internet communications for national security purposes.

It will also allow for new access provisions including two new types of orders which will strengthen the capacity of An Garda Síochána to secure and access all forms of electronic data for the purpose of specific criminal investigations or proceedings.

In a statement, Ms McEntee said: “While I do not want to comment on the specifics of cases which are before the courts, I have been clear that I do not want a situation where An Garda Síochána have their hands tied behind their backs.

“Access to telecommunications data has become ever more important for the detection, investigation and prosecution of crime and for safeguarding the security of the State.

“An Garda Síochána do hugely important work to keep us all safe, to investigate criminals and to ensure justice is done. They must be fully equipped with strong laws and modern technology to fight crime and keep us safe,” she added.

The minister said gardaí require access to data to do their jobs and keep us safe, and that there are occasions when the interests of public safety, fighting crime and national security “must override the absolute right to privacy”.

“There should always be safeguards and protections when it comes to accessing data, but we must not allow the balance to shift too far away from keeping people safe and fighting crime,” she added.

She will bring further legislation to Cabinet in the coming weeks to fully address the issues during Dwyer’s appeal.