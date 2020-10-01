Justice Minister outlines approach to Assisted Dying questions

JUSTICE Minister Helen McEntee has set out the issues that a special committee on assisted dying will would be asked to consider.

There are medical, ethical and moral considerations involved, as well as criminal justice and Constitutional issues, she said.

The committee would have to look to developing and policing safeguards, “needed to ensure that a person is not subjected to any pressure by any third parties,” she said.

It would also have to look at unintended consequences that might create “any adverse impact on vulnerable,” many of whom did not want to be a burden, as the High Court had pointed out.

Read More

The committee should also look at safeguards in the regulatory regimes in Switzerland, the Netherlands and US states such as Washington and Oregon which have legislated for assisted dying, she said.

It could look at what role or legal rights a family member should have, along with the legal profession, or those with a function under law in supporting decision-making, she said.

There were also “issues of a Constitutional nature that might arise,” she said, raising the distant prospect of a potential future referendum.

But the Minister was told that the process of legalising assisted dying was being regrettably delayed by the Government’s decision to refer the matter to a Dáil committee for the next twelve months.

That was the assertion of People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny as he introduced the Dying with Dignity Bill in the Dáil on Thursday night.

“This debate is extremely difficult for everybody, regardless of what your views are. All voices should be taken into account,’ Mr Kenny said.

But the most important voice should be that of the person in an irredeemable situation where they are facing unbearable pain in terminal illness, he said.

“They should have that choice. We should hear their voice and not vilify them,” he said. His party also wanted greater resources for hospice and palliative care, but there is no conflict, he said, adding that it was irresponsible to conflate suicide and assisted dying.

His party colleague, PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett, said he regretted that a Government counter-motion referred to “assisted suicide,” which had very different connotations.

The proposal instead involved people who had extreme pain which would only get progressively worse and end in death.

“To deny them that right is to torture them,” said Mr Boyd Barrett. “What right has anybody to deny to anybody else the right to determine how that life ends, when it is bound to end.”

He said he had thought Ireland had moved past moral codes that were imposed on individuals.

He said the Supreme Court had made clear in 2015 that the Oireachtas had the power to legislate. “Every moment of delay means that a small number of people may suffer unnecessarily.”

The Justice Minister said the Supreme Court in its judgment in the Marie Fleming case on 29 April 2013 had said there was no Constitutional right to suicide, or to end ones life at a time of ones choosing.

There was also the issue of safeguarding a person nearing the end of life and to protect them against possible abuse, she said.

New Zealand is to hold a referendum on assisted dying in a fortnights’ time.

Online Editors