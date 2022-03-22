Just the 99,000 welcomes this time for Charles and Camilla as the present, not the past, casts a shadow over royal visit

Times have changed since the first Sinn Féin representative to shake hands with the queen of England was denounced by his party.

Eleven years ago, the mayor of Cashel made the magnanimous gesture of welcoming Queen Elizabeth to the Rock of Cashel, the traditional seat of the kings of Munster. The late Michael Browne, whose brother Martin is now a TD for Tipperary, explained that “people must come before political parties”.

The mayor read the mood of the nation well, as the queen’s historic visit was a milestone in Anglo-Irish relations. As Banríon Eilís a Dó noted on the complexity of our history and reconciliation: “Of being able to bow to the past, but not be bound by it.”

That was then, this is now. The queen’s son, Prince Charles, is expected to return to the Rock during another royal visit, this time to the south-east of the country. The future monarch has a long friendship with this country, visiting on several occasions.

Read More

He too has shown the importance of healing after his beloved Uncle Dickie, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was murdered by the Provisional IRA at Mullaghmore in 1979. The bomb on his boat also claimed the lives of the Dowager Lady Brabourne, Mountbatten’s grandson Nicholas Knatchbull, and Paul Maxwell, a young local crew member.

On all sides, the past is not forgiven, and certainly not forgotten, but it doesn’t dominate. However, the present rankles – 2022 is not 2011 and relations between our fair isles have soured in the past decade.

The narcissism of Brexit has threatened the peace on this island, and the UK government shows scant regard for the progress made in the past quarter-century.

Boris Johnson’s pathetic attempt to compare Brexit with the Ukrainian people fighting the invasion by an imperial power shows our thinking is utterly different. Meanwhile, his administration seeking to tie up refugees in red tape and security checks shows the yawning gap in approach by our respective countries.

Johnson’s reputation as a liar who is willing to break any agreement means there is little by way of good faith. The continual risk to the Northern Ireland Protocol and the return of border controls means tensions remain high. The future king should be aware of his hosts’ current concerns.

The sordid sexual allegations against his brother, Prince Andrew, are another present day blight on the royal family.

With the assistance of his family, the Duke of York paid an alleged £7m (€8.4m) settlement to Virginia Giuffre to get her to drop the civil sex assault case brought against him in the US.

Besides, we’ve had to bite our tongue over Charles’s links with the Parachute Regiment, whose soldiers were responsible for the killings of 14 civil rights marchers in the Bloody Sunday shootings in Derry in 1972.

The red berets of the Paras rank as a reviled symbol of British rule with the Black and Tans’ green tunics and khaki trousers and the round helmets of Cromwell’s army. The Prince of Wales holds the role of colonel-in-chief of the regiment.

His son and daughter-in-law, William and Kate, are getting a less than warm reception in the Caribbean as nations consider leaving the Commonwealth and demands grow in Jamaica for an apology and reparations for slavery.

Charles is a welcome visitor and hopefully will continue to travel here when he is king. But our traditional “Céad Míle Fáilte”, 100,000 welcomes, can be dialled down to 99,000, just to let the prince know something is rotten in his state.