Just the 99,000 welcomes this time for Charles and Camilla as the present, not the past, casts a shadow over royal visit

Fionnán Sheahan

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla during a visit to Cookstown in Co Tyrone, yesterday. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Expand

Times have changed since the first Sinn Féin representative to shake hands with the queen of England was denounced by his party.

Eleven years ago, the mayor of Cashel made the magnanimous gesture of welcoming Queen Elizabeth to the Rock of Cashel, the traditional seat of the kings of Munster. The late Michael Browne, whose brother Martin is now a TD for Tipperary, explained that “people must come before political parties”.

