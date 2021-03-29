Junior Minister Robert Troy hits out at traffic jams caused by garda Covid-19 lockdown checkpoints

A GOVERNMENT minister is hitting out at reports of traffic jams caused by Covid-19 lockdown checkpoints on the roads today.

Robert Troy, a junior minister at the Department of Enterprise, suggested traffic jams could negatively impact the public’s acceptance of lockdown measures, especially as they impacted on essential workers.

It comes after gardaí today set up checkpoints on motorways and dual carriageways to ensure people were complying with public health guide lines.

Earlier today, gardaí confirmed they will increase Covid checkpoints both on roads and public spaces ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

This morning static checkpoints on selected motorway’s or dual carriageways recommenced in order to help the suppression of Covid-19 in the community.

“We all have responsibility to ensure our journeys are reduced & only travel when essential,” Mr Troy said in a post on Twitter.

“However reports of serious delays for essential workers coming from Dublin this evening to facilitate Covid checks is not the way to get community buy in.”

A statement from the Garda press office said this morning gardaí re-commenced high profile static checkpoints on selected high volume motorway and dual carriageway routes.

“These checkpoints are in support of public health regulations and further strengthen the response to the current high levels of Covid-19 infection in the community.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: "Once again this Easter period you are being asked to stay at home to protect yourself, your family, your relatives and friends.

“The public health regulations remain in place, including restriction on travelling outside of your home.

“Members of An Garda Síochána are working hard to support communities during this time, I want to thank those who continue to support the national effort and urge everybody to re-double their efforts to comply with public health guidelines and regulations over the coming days.”

Online Editors