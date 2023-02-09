A major crackdown at the All Ireland dancing championships next week will seek to stamp out cheating for good.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), the biggest and oldest Irish dancing organisation in the world, has announced sweeping reforms of the way its competitions will be judged, in order to try to eliminate the opportunity to cheat.

Oireachtas Rince na hÉireann 2023, the All Ireland Irish dancing championships, will be held in Killarney next week. It is the first major Irish competition since the alleged cheating scandal shook the global world of Irish dancing last year.

Screenshots of messages between teachers and judges, first reported by the Irish Independent, appeared to show dancers’ competition numbers being shared in advance in order to try to rig competitions for select schools.

The CLRG announced on Thursday that none of the 2,000 dancers expected to compete in Kerry next week will have their competitor numbers published in advance of the competition, “nor will competitor numbers be published in the programme book.”

Instead, shortly before each competition starts their numbers will be published on an app called Guidebook.

“At this point in time, the adjudicators will be in the adjudicator panel room without electronics with no access to the competitor lists. Competitor number cards will be delivered side stage with a printed list of competitors,” the CLRG said.

Judges will now not be allowed to bring any notes or paper to the judging table with them, nor will they be allowed to carry “phones, bags, purses or smartwatches.”

“All electronics – phones, tablets, laptops etc. must be left in their hotel room. Judges are not permitted to return to their hotel room until judging for the day and sign-offs are complete,” the CLRG said.

Judges will no longer know too far in advance which competitions they will be adjudicating. The CLRG said that for each evening of the six day competition, “a public draw will select the adjudicator panels for the next day.”

And an officer from the CLRG’s ethics committee will now be “assigned” to judges, and made responsible for collecting their results.

“All paperwork will be placed in a sealed envelope for delivery to tabulation,” it said.

And finally, judges will not be allowed to mix and socialise with competitors, their teachers or their families during competitions. The CLRG said that “adjudicators will be asked to socialise/take meals as a group separate from other Members, teachers and dancers.”

“The All-Ireland Championships provides an opportunity for dancers across Ireland and the world to showcase their exceptional talent, creativity and extraordinary skill. All the traditional aspects of Irish dancing, fused with increasing athleticism and innovation, promise a week of exceptional competition. The dedication of the dancers that will be competing is second to none and I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our competitors the very best of luck,” a spokesperson for the CLRG said.