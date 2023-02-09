| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

breaking Judges banned from carrying phones and bags as part of Irish dancing competition cheating crackdown

  • Oireachtas Rince na hÉireann 2023, the All-Ireland Irish dancing championships, will be held in Killarney next week
The All Ireland Irish dancing championships will be held in Killarney next week Photo: Getty Expand

Close

The All Ireland Irish dancing championships will be held in Killarney next week Photo: Getty

The All Ireland Irish dancing championships will be held in Killarney next week Photo: Getty

The All Ireland Irish dancing championships will be held in Killarney next week Photo: Getty

Ellen Coyne

A major crackdown at the All Ireland dancing championships next week will seek to stamp out cheating for good.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), the biggest and oldest Irish dancing organisation in the world, has announced sweeping reforms of the way its competitions will be judged, in order to try to eliminate the opportunity to cheat.

Most Watched

Privacy