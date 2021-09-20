Judge ‘uneasy’ about gardaí speeding when driving to court

A judge tasked with examining the cancellation of penalty points has said he is “uneasy” about gardaí speeding when driving to court or returning a prisoner to custody.

Judge Matthew Deery has also recommended that gardaí should be required to explain why they were driving over the speed limit before they are exempt from receiving penalty points.

He has been the sole Independent Oversight Authority for the Fixed Charged Processing System (FCPS) cancellation policy sine 2015 in the wake of the penalty points scandal.

The watchdog has been reviewing and monitoring the cancellation policy, and referring any matters to the Garda Commissioner or Justice Minister.

In his sixth report Judge Deery said changes should be made to how penalty points are cancelled for gardaí.

Currently members of An Garda Síochána using their private vehicles can have any points received cancelled if they satisfy the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that they were driving in the course of their duty and not endangering the public.

Gardaí on duty must also satisfy the Cancellation Authority they were speeding in similar circumstances before they are exempt from receiving a fixed charged notice.

However, Judge Deery has said that he remains “uneasy about a member driving excessively fast and claiming the exemption for example in circumstances where the member has attended a consultation in the Four Courts or where the member is bringing persons in custody back to the garda station”.

The watchdog said the current legislation should be amended to include a requirement that gardaí must explain why it was necessary for them to exceed the speed limit.

A similar recommendation was made in the Garda Inspectorate report on countering corruption and has been accepted by the Government.

The Department of Justice said that this will be set out in its implementation plan for the countering corruption report, due to be launched in the coming months.

Judge Deery also said he is satisfied with how the Garda’s cancelling authority has exercised its discretion and that there has been substantial compliance with the policy.

He added that cancellations were “few in number” and that the senior gardaí, who are the sole cancelling authorities, have approached the task with considerable expertise.

The report also noted that there was a substantial number of penalty notices which were not being served because they were undelivered or the person was not known at the address.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said she was pleased with the report confirming there is continued substantial compliance with the system’s policy and procedures.

“I am very grateful for his important work, which remains crucial to maintaining independent confidence in the processing system. Judge Deery’s oversight report reinforces public trust in the process,” she said.