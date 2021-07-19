Judge tells gardaí ‘get on with it’ if they are to prosecute a father alleged to have stripped and flogged his children

A judge has said if gardaí are to prosecute a father alleged to have stripped and flogged his children, then they should get on with it.

Judge Mary Larkin made her comment at the family law court as she granted an application to TUSLA, the Child and Family Agency (CFA) to extend by three months an interim care order for the three children concerned.

Judge Larkin ordered that gardaí provide an update on their investigation into the man at the next court date in September.

She said that by that date the children will have been in TUSLA care for one year.

Judge Larkin said she expects at this stage the garda file to be going to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for directions.

"The children’s lives are up in the air and that has to be a concern to the parents and everyone here," she said.

"If they are going to prosecute then they should get on with it.”

Judge Larkin added: "If the matter goes to hearing the children will be put in a position where they will be asked to give evidence and they are traumatic events and I would like to know what is happening there."

Last September, Judge Larkin granted the original interim order to TUSLA to remove the children from their parents care after hearing allegations that the children were stripped and flogged by their father at home.

Judge Larkin made the order after a Childcare Support Co-Ordinator at a local refuge told the court how the couple’s six year old boy told her: “My Dad flogs me with a wire and I have to take my trousers off and it still hurts”.

On the latest TUSLA application to extend the interim care order for the three, the allocated TUSLA care worker in the case stated that the father "is in denial over the past".

She said TUSLA has not carried out a parental capacity assessment on the father as they have been advised by gardaí that it may compromise the Garda investigation into the allegations.

She confirmed the father has made a statement to gardaí and that the three children have been interviewed by garda specialist interviewers.

The social worker said she is in constant contact with the gardaí concerning the progress of the investigation.

The social worker also said the father’s denial on the past makes it difficult to commence work with him while he has also declined to take a course with Men Overcoming Violence (MOVE).

The social worker revealed that the boy in the case is separated from his two sisters as they are in different foster placements.

The social worker said the brother "is very attached to his sisters and really looks forward to seeing them and he would love nothing better than to be with them”.

She said: "He would like to be with his two sisters, but that just isn’t possible at the moment given the number of children at that placement.

"Every child would like to be with their family or siblings and it just wasn’t possible for any foster to take on three children - it is a huge ask.”

Judge Larkin said the threshold has been met for an extension in the interim care order and extended it for a further three months.

In July of last year, the mother of the three children gave sworn evidence in court of the flogging and stripping where she secured a Protection Order against her husband who is father to two of the children.

However, two months later in September 2020 the woman told Judge Larkin that what she stated in July and what the children told social workers concerning the physical abuse by her husband “is all lies”.

In sworn evidence before a previous interim care order hearing, the father said: “Everything they said about me is all lies from the beginning. I love my children and I wouldn’t do anything to them. I would never hurt my children”.