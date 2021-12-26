| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Journalist who snubbed linen to weave a stellar career in reporting

Bruce Clark found his dream job but faced tragedy when a friend was killed on duty

Bruce Clark worked for some of the world's biggest news outlets Expand
Bruce Clark (centre) working in Moscow Expand

Close

Bruce Clark worked for some of the world's biggest news outlets

Bruce Clark worked for some of the world's biggest news outlets

Bruce Clark (centre) working in Moscow

Bruce Clark (centre) working in Moscow

/

Bruce Clark worked for some of the world's biggest news outlets

Ciaran O'Neill

Bruce Clark was born into one of the best-known families in the world of Irish linen production but decided to follow his dreams into journalism. It was a choice which saw him report on some of the most turbulent events in recent history.

The Co Derry man has worked for a number of leading media outlets, including The Times, The Financial Times, Reuters and The Economist.

Privacy