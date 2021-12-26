Journalist who snubbed linen to weave a stellar career in reporting

Bruce Clark was born into one of the best-known families in the world of Irish linen production but decided to follow his dreams into journalism. It was a choice which saw him report on some of the most turbulent events in recent history.

The Co Derry man has worked for a number of leading media outlets, including The Times, The Financial Times, Reuters and The Economist.

It was a career that saw him travel across the world but also brought heartbreak through the loss of a colleague and close friend.

Now semi-retired and back living in Northern Ireland, he has recently published a book on the history of Athens, a city in which he spent a number of years working.

Clark (63) was born in the village of Upperlands, near Maghera. His family were the owners of a major linen production factory which had been founded by an ancestor, Jackson Clark, in 1736.

At one stage up to 400 people were employed in the business but the heyday of linen production in Ireland has long since past and the firm now has a workforce of around 20 people.

Clark did not follow in the family business and after studying at Cambridge University decided to follow a career in journalism.

“I wanted a career that would involve speaking languages and observing different societies,” he said.

“In my year at university, journalism was a very fashionable choice. I was accepted as a graduate trainee at Reuters. I started in London, did a trainee posting in Paris and was then sent to Athens.

“I already had quite decent modern Greek and I had spent some time in Athens when I was 17 during my summer holidays from school.

“In 1982, Reuters decided to set up a correspondent in Athens and I got the job.”

Clark spent four years in Greece.

After returning to London, he joined the Financial Times. At that time, the eyes of the world were on the huge political upheaval happening in the Soviet Union.

It was the place Clark wanted to be. He had hoped he would be posted to Moscow with the Financial Times but the call never came and he instead joined a newly established newspaper called the Sunday Correspondent to be their Moscow correspondent.

He took up the post in 1989 and although the paper only lasted a year, it turned out to be a fortuitous move.

“I knew it might not survive all that long but I calculated that if I was in Moscow with a work permit the chances were that if the Sunday Correspondent went under, I would probably find someone else to work for. And sure enough that’s what happened. The Times were looking for a second staff correspondent in Moscow and I was in the right place at the time.”

Clark spent three years in Moscow working for The Times, a period which saw the collapse of the Soviet Union.

This happened as an unintended result of General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev’s attempts to bring in political and economic reforms.

“It was absolutely extraordinary time,” says Clark.

“In August 1991 there was the first coup d’état which eventually led to the downfall of the Soviet Union. That involved some very mysterious events which still haven’t been fully unravelled.

“It began with a hardline coup launched by eight of Gorbachev’s administration with the aim of rescuing the Soviet Union and re-establishing central power. But not only did the coup fail, the very opposite actually happened and the Soviet Union was dissolved as a result of its failure.

“All that happened within a few months in late 1991 and it was an extraordinary process to live through.”

However, he admits it was also a “frightening” time. “It felt like the country, or at least the regime, was disintegrating and there was no obvious halt to that process and you wondered will there be civil war.”

While in Moscow, Clark received a call from a childhood friend who himself was looking to report on the turbulent events in the Soviet Union.

Rory Peck was a respected cameraman who had covered conflicts throughout the world. He and Clark had become friends in their teenage years in Northern Ireland and it was a friendship that was to be rekindled.

“He contacted me and asked me to find him somewhere to live. In those days the options for non-residents were very limited and you had to live in somewhere provided by the Russian authorities, but Rory said ‘no I want to live in a house in the countryside with a couple of horses’.

“I told him that’s absolutely impossible but he came to Moscow and did exactly that.”

Clark said his friend often went to places few other journalists would go.

Tragically, Peck (36) was killed in 1993 after being shot by crossfire during clashes in Moscow.

The Rory Peck Trust was set up in his memory to provide support for the families of freelance camera operators.

The loss of his friend, whom he had visited just days before his death, had a deep impact on Clark.

“People thought of him as a daredevil cameraman who would take risks that no one else would. He wasn’t completely reckless and made a trade-off between the story and the risk.

“He had very strong views that you should not put your life at risk pointlessly.”

Clark’s time in Moscow inspired his book, An Empire’s New Clothes: The End of Russia’s Liberal Dream, which was published in 1995.

He returned to London to take up a “dream job” as a diplomatic correspondent with the Financial Times which saw him posted to Brussels and then Washington. In 1998, he moved to The Economist to report on international affairs for the magazine.

He has since written two more books, Twice A Stranger: How Forced Migration Forged Modern Greece and Turkey (2005) and Athens: City of Wisdom (2021).

Now based in Rostrevor, Co Down, he continues to write for The Economist.